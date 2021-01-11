US Intelligence Agencies Have 180 Days To Share What They Know About UFOs US Department Of Defense/Wikimedia Commons

December’s $2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief bill kickstarted an 180 day countdown for US intelligence agencies to share what they know about UFOs.

In April 2020, the Pentagon shocked the world when it released three previously classified videos of unidentified aerial phenomena, ‘in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos’.

Advert 10

All around the globe, but most notoriously in the US, interest in the prospect of extraterrestrials has only grown with time. Soon, Congress will get word on what we know about UFOs. As they say, the truth is out there.

pentagon releases videos of ufo US Department of Defense

The large spending bill, signed by Donald Trump on December 27, came with an interesting condition. Outlined in the ‘committee comment’ section of the bill’s Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, the director of National Intelligence and the secretary of defense were henceforth tasked with gathering resources on UFOs to inform Congress.

As per the Senate intelligence committee’s directive, detailed by CNN, the report must include data gathered by the Office of Naval Intelligence, the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force and the FBI.

Advert 10

In addition to explaining any national security threats and if any other countries could be responsible, it should also describe ‘an interagency process for ensuring timely data collection and centralised analysis of all unidentified aerial phenomena reporting for the Federal Government’, with an official appointed to be responsible.

The report should also be ‘submitted in unclassified form, but may include a classified annex’, as per the act.

Following the release of the footage last year, with the ‘Gimbal’ video drawing particularly attention, Nevada Senator Harry Reid tweeted: ‘I’m glad the Pentagon is finally releasing this footage, but it only scratches the surface of research and materials available.’

Advert 10

He added: ‘The US needs to take a serious, scientific look at this and any potential national security implications. The American people deserve to be informed.’

The videos had previously been released by To The Stars Academy, former Blink-182 Tom DeLonge’s extraterrestrial research group. In an interview with UNILAD, he said he believes the government has more information than we’re being told, but understands the importance of making sure ‘people don’t lose control of their emotions over a subject that we don’t even understand yet’.

He said: ‘Do they have things that I think would blow it wide open and change the world in 10 seconds? Yes, I [think they] do. But I don’t have any evidence of that myself, and I can’t prove that to the world. But I have my reasons, and I hope that one day that does happen, in a constructive way that doesn’t scare people.’