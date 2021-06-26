US Intelligence Does Not Rule Out Existence Of Aliens In Long-Awaited New Report

60 Minutes/YouTube

A report from the US government that investigated 144 reported sightings of ‘unidentified aerial phenomenon’ has been released to the public.

In a report submitted to Congress and released publicly on Friday, US intelligence does not rule out the possibility of aliens being connected to an ‘unidentified aerial phenomenon’ (UAF). In fact, there were 18 cases of unusual patterns in the sky that are being analysed to see if they are cases of ‘breakthrough’ technology.

Advert 10

The report explains that ‘UAP clearly pose a safety of flight issue and may pose a challenge to US national security’ and ‘probably lack a single explanation’. On the back of this, many are wondering if aliens are truly out there.

PA Images

There is no clear connection to alien life, but one official noted:

Of the 144 reports we are dealing with here, we have no clear indications that there is any non-terrestrial explanation for them – but we will go wherever the data takes us.

Advert 10

Sky News reported that this desire to further investigate the aerial phenomenons was echoed by another official:

It’s clear that we need to improve our capacity to further analyse remaining UAP observations, even as we accept that there are some limits to our capacity to characterise and understand some of the observations that we have.

PA Images

Senator Marco Rubio, who was the top-ranking Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, has long wanted this information to be disclosed. The senator noted in a statement that the release of the report was ‘an important first step in cataloguing these incidents, but it is just a first step’.

Advert 10

Rubio went on to state that there is more investigating to be done:

The Defence Department and Intelligence Community have a lot of work to do before we can actually understand whether these aerial threats present a serious national security concern.

Of course, the inability to disprove alien life won’t come as a surprise to those who want to believe.