US Intelligence Task Force Accuses Russia Of ‘Serious’ Cyber-Hack

An intelligence task force investigating a major cyber-attack on several US government agencies has accused Russia of being behind the hack.

The Cyber Unified Coordination Group, which includes the FBI and the NSA, said the ‘ongoing’ attack seems to be an attempt to gather intelligence, adding that it is still working to uncover the full scale of the breach.

In a joint statement, the group said: ‘This is a serious compromise that will require a sustained and dedicated effort to remediate.’

As many as 18,000 customers using products from the software company Solar Winds may have been exposed to the hack, however the task force believes the attackers stole data from a comparatively small number of users.

The investigation into the cyber-attack has so far identified fewer than 10 government agencies targeted by the hack, including the US Treasury and the Department of Energy, with other agencies continuing to monitor whether their systems have been compromised. The breach, which went undiscovered for months before it came to light in December, was described by one official as ‘the worst hacking case in the history of America’.

President Donald Trump initially suggested he believed China could be behind the hack, however he was contradicted by a number of senior officials, who said the attack had several hallmarks of Russia’s foreign intelligence agency, the SVR.

In a statement, the Cyber Unified Coordination Group stopped short of directly accusing the Russian government of being involved in the attack, instead saying it was ‘likely Russian in origin’.

The Russian Embassy has previously denied responsibility for the attack in a statement on their Facebook page, saying:

We declare responsibly: malicious activities in the information space contradicts the principles of the Russian foreign policy, national interests and our understanding of interstate relations. Russia does not conduct offensive operations in the cyber domain. What is more, the Russian Federation actively promotes bilateral and multilateral cyber security agreements.

Although the scope of the attack is still being investigated, the US intelligence agency has sought to downplay the impact of the breach, dispelling concerns that the hack may have been a precursor to a wider attack on US cyber infrastructure.

President-elect Joe Biden said last month that the United States should take ‘meaningful steps’ in response to the attack. However, as BBC News reports, it’s not clear what that may involve, especially given that US intelligence agencies have carried out similar ‘intelligence gathering’ operations in the past themselves.