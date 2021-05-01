unilad
US Investigates Mysterious Directed Energy Attack Near The White House

by : Emily Brown on : 01 May 2021 12:51
US Investigates Mysterious Directed Energy Attack Near The White House

Federal agencies are investigating what appear to be directed energy attacks, one of which struck near the White House in November. 

There are thought to have been at least two possible examples of the attacks on US soil in the last three years, the first of which occurred when a White House official was walking her dog in a Virginia suburb just outside Washington in 2019.

The second and arguably more alarming attack took place near the Ellipse, the large oval lawn located on the south side of the White House, towards the end of last year.

You can hear one victim of the attacks discuss his experience below:

The Senate and House Armed Services Committees were briefed on the situation by DoD officials last month, while multiple current and former US officials and sources familiar with the matter relayed the details to CNN, saying the attack left one National Security Council official feeling sick.

While these appear to be the only incidents of this kind reported in the US, they are thought to be similar to invisible attacks that have caused debilitating symptoms for dozens of US personnel abroad.

All of those impacted by the attacks have reported similar symptoms, and in the wake of the November attack officials reportedly began investigating the incident as a possible case of ‘Havana syndrome’, which refers to unexplained symptoms US personnel in Cuba began experiencing in late 2016.

Symptoms are said to include ear popping, vertigo, intense headaches and nausea, while incidents are also sometimes accompanied by an unidentified ‘piercing directional noise’.

In March, a report from the National Academy of Sciences found that ‘directed, pulsed radiofrequency energy’ was the most likely cause of the strange set of symptoms, CNN reports.

The CIA, the State Department and the Defense Department are all involved in the investigation, though sources say investigators have not yet determined whether the incidents reported in the US are connected to those that have occurred abroad.

In a statement about the attacks, the White House said it is ‘working closely with departments and agencies to address unexplained health incidents and ensure the safety and security of Americans serving around the world.’

It continued: ‘Given that we are still evaluating reported incidents and that we need to protect the privacy of individuals reporting incidents, we cannot provide or confirm specific details at this time.’

DoD officials have reportedly suggested Russia could be responsible, while another former US official has said China was also among the suspects, though authorities do not have enough information to reach any concrete conclusions about who may be behind them.

