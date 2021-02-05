unilad
US Lawmakers To Introduce Bill Declaring Climate Change A National Emergency

by : Cameron Frew on : 05 Feb 2021 12:27
US Lawmakers To Introduce Bill Declaring Climate Change A National Emergency

Three Democratic lawmakers will introduce a bill declaring climate change a national emergency in the US.

President Joe Biden’s administration is committed to tackling global warming and helping the environment. On the first day of his presidency, he signed an executive order for the country to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord.

He’s also set a target for the US to have ‘net-zero emissions, economy-wide, by no later than 2050’. Biden is moving quickly, and other Democrats want to progress even faster.

Ocasio-Cortez and SandersOcasio-Cortez and SandersPA Images

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders and Earl Blumenauer are looking to declare climate change a national emergency under the National Emergencies Act of 1976, which would allow Biden even more presidential power and enable allocation of military resources to help in the fight.

The trio tried to introduce a similar bill when Trump was in office, to no avail. However, under Biden’s administration, there’s a renewed optimism on an issue earlier handled with scepticism and a lack of urgency.

In a statement announcing the proposal, Blumenauer said, ‘Scientists and experts are clear, this is a climate emergency and we need to take action… President Biden has done an outstanding job of prioritising climate in the first days of his administration, but after years of practiced ignorance from Trump and Congressional Republicans, an even larger mobilisation is needed.’

EARL BLUMENAUEREARL BLUMENAUERPA Images

Ocasio-Cortez said, ‘We’ve made a lot of progress since we introduced this resolution two years ago, but now we have to meet the moment. We are out of time and excuses. Our country is in crisis and, to address it, we will have to mobilise our social and economic resources on a massive scale.’

She added, ‘If we want to want to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past – if we want to ensure that our nation has an equitable economic recovery and prevent yet another life-altering crisis – then we have to start by calling this moment what it is: a national emergency.’

The legislation would include investments in large scale mitigation and resiliency projects, upgrades to public infrastructure, modernisation of millions of buildings to cut pollution, investments in public health and protections for public lands, among other provisions.

Joe Biden Joe Biden PA Images

Sanders said, ‘As we face the global crisis of climate change, in addition to other crises we face, it is imperative that the United States lead the world in transforming our energy system away from fossil fuel to energy efficiency and sustainable energy.’

He added, ‘Climate change is a national emergency, and I am proud to be introducing this legislation with my House and Senate colleagues.’

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: News, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders, Climate Change, Climate Emergency, Joe Biden, Now, US

