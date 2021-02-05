US Lawmakers To Introduce Bill Declaring Climate Change A National Emergency PA Images

Three Democratic lawmakers will introduce a bill declaring climate change a national emergency in the US.

President Joe Biden’s administration is committed to tackling global warming and helping the environment. On the first day of his presidency, he signed an executive order for the country to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord.

Advert 10

He’s also set a target for the US to have ‘net-zero emissions, economy-wide, by no later than 2050’. Biden is moving quickly, and other Democrats want to progress even faster.

Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders PA Images

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders and Earl Blumenauer are looking to declare climate change a national emergency under the National Emergencies Act of 1976, which would allow Biden even more presidential power and enable allocation of military resources to help in the fight.

The trio tried to introduce a similar bill when Trump was in office, to no avail. However, under Biden’s administration, there’s a renewed optimism on an issue earlier handled with scepticism and a lack of urgency.

Advert 10

In a statement announcing the proposal, Blumenauer said, ‘Scientists and experts are clear, this is a climate emergency and we need to take action… President Biden has done an outstanding job of prioritising climate in the first days of his administration, but after years of practiced ignorance from Trump and Congressional Republicans, an even larger mobilisation is needed.’

EARL BLUMENAUER PA Images

Ocasio-Cortez said, ‘We’ve made a lot of progress since we introduced this resolution two years ago, but now we have to meet the moment. We are out of time and excuses. Our country is in crisis and, to address it, we will have to mobilise our social and economic resources on a massive scale.’

She added, ‘If we want to want to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past – if we want to ensure that our nation has an equitable economic recovery and prevent yet another life-altering crisis – then we have to start by calling this moment what it is: a national emergency.’

Advert 10

The legislation would include investments in large scale mitigation and resiliency projects, upgrades to public infrastructure, modernisation of millions of buildings to cut pollution, investments in public health and protections for public lands, among other provisions.

Joe Biden PA Images

Sanders said, ‘As we face the global crisis of climate change, in addition to other crises we face, it is imperative that the United States lead the world in transforming our energy system away from fossil fuel to energy efficiency and sustainable energy.’

He added, ‘Climate change is a national emergency, and I am proud to be introducing this legislation with my House and Senate colleagues.’

Advert 10