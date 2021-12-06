US Marine Saves Suicidal Colleague And Receives National Award For Bravery

@noelledaisy/Instagram

A 21-year-old US Marine has received a national award for bravery after preventing her roommate from an apparent suicide.

Lance Cpl. Noelle Gallegos was awarded the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation’s Jim Kallstrom Award, which honours those who exemplify ‘the ethos of protect and serve’ and who show a concern for the wellbeing of the Corps, their fellow Marines and the community they serve.

The presentation on November 3 came off the back of Gallegos’ actions last year, when she was awakened at approximately 1.45pm by the sound of screaming and items being smashed.

The 21-year-old, who works as a night-shift patrolman with the provost marshal’s office at Camp Courtney in Japan, entered the bathroom to find her roommate surrounded by broken items. She was said to have been acting erratically and saying she might harm herself.

In an interview shared by Stars and Stripes this week, Gallegos said her roommate, who did not drink or use drugs, had also been acting out of character earlier in the day, so after finding her in the bathroom she called 911 and rushed to find the duty officer.

When Gallegos’ co-workers arrived her roommate, who was naked, pulled out a knife. The Marine said she responded by disarming the woman, as well as preventing her from stabbing herself in the neck with a pen and jumping out of a window.

Gallegos also restrained her roommate while a first responder checked her condition before she was handcuffed and taken into custody.

The 21-year-old described herself as ‘very nervous’ during the ceremony at Camp Foster last month, adding: ‘The award’s a big deal.’ She has already received a certificate of commendation for her actions, but was unaware she had been nominated by her command for the Jim Kallstrom Award.

Staff Sgt. Amanda Phelps, provost marshal noncommissioned officer-in-charge, said Gallegos has ‘always been a hard-working Marine.’

Phelps continued: ‘She has always been outgoing and she is easy to speak with. She has great people skills and maintains a mature personality.’

Once her enlistment in the Marine Corps comes to an end, Gallegos plans to pursue a career practising law.