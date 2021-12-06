unilad
Advert

US Marine Saves Suicidal Colleague And Receives National Award For Bravery

by : Emily Brown on : 06 Dec 2021 16:56
US Marine Saves Suicidal Colleague And Receives National Award For Bravery@noelledaisy/Instagram

A 21-year-old US Marine has received a national award for bravery after preventing her roommate from an apparent suicide. 

Lance Cpl. Noelle Gallegos was awarded the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation’s Jim Kallstrom Award, which honours those who exemplify ‘the ethos of protect and serve’ and who show a concern for the wellbeing of the Corps, their fellow Marines and the community they serve.

Advert

The presentation on November 3 came off the back of Gallegos’ actions last year, when she was awakened at approximately 1.45pm by the sound of screaming and items being smashed.

US Marines (Alamy)Alamy

The 21-year-old, who works as a night-shift patrolman with the provost marshal’s office at Camp Courtney in Japan, entered the bathroom to find her roommate surrounded by broken items. She was said to have been acting erratically and saying she might harm herself.

In an interview shared by Stars and Stripes this week, Gallegos said her roommate, who did not drink or use drugs, had also been acting out of character earlier in the day, so after finding her in the bathroom she called 911 and rushed to find the duty officer.

Advert

When Gallegos’ co-workers arrived her roommate, who was naked, pulled out a knife. The Marine said she responded by disarming the woman, as well as preventing her from stabbing herself in the neck with a pen and jumping out of a window.

Gallegos also restrained her roommate while a first responder checked her condition before she was handcuffed and taken into custody.

The 21-year-old described herself as ‘very nervous’ during the ceremony at Camp Foster last month, adding: ‘The award’s a big deal.’ She has already received a certificate of commendation for her actions, but was unaware she had been nominated by her command for the Jim Kallstrom Award.

Advert

Staff Sgt. Amanda Phelps, provost marshal noncommissioned officer-in-charge, said Gallegos has ‘always been a hard-working Marine.’

Phelps continued: ‘She has always been outgoing and she is easy to speak with. She has great people skills and maintains a mature personality.’

Once her enlistment in the Marine Corps comes to an end, Gallegos plans to pursue a career practising law.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Kyle Rittenhouse Responds To LeBron James’ Comments On Him Crying In Court
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Responds To LeBron James’ Comments On Him Crying In Court

Nick Cannon’s 5-Month-Old Son Has Died From Brain Tumour
Celebrity

Nick Cannon’s 5-Month-Old Son Has Died From Brain Tumour

Michigan School Shooting: 15-Year-Old Suspect Gets Court-Appointed Lawyer After Parents Only Hire Their Own
News

Michigan School Shooting: 15-Year-Old Suspect Gets Court-Appointed Lawyer After Parents Only Hire Their Own

New Arthur’s Law Will See Parents That Kill Children Never Released From Prison
News

New Arthur’s Law Will See Parents That Kill Children Never Released From Prison

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: News, Mental Health, suicide

Credits

Stripes

  1. Stripes

    Okinawa-based Marine receives national service award for saving suicidal colleague

 