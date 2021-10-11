US Marshals And Scranton Police Catch Sex Offenders In ‘Operation Dunder Mifflin’

Alamy/NBC

Albeit while under a controversial name, ‘Operation Dunder Mifflin’ saw US Marshals and Scranton police catch nine sex offenders.

The name of the operation appears to have been inspired by the fictional paper company that the hit NBC comedy The Office takes place at – named Dunder Mifflin – which is also located in Scranton.

Paradoxically to its comedic name, in Pennsylvania between August 2 and September 17, the mission sought to verify the addresses of registered sex offenders.

Alamy

To enforce the 2006 Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, US Marshals worked alongside the Scranton Police Department to check 219 addresses of convicted and registered sex offenders located in Scranton, CNN reports. Offenders are required by law to register with the National Sex Offender Registry and notify it of any changes to their address or if they are travelling.

The results of the mission were announced on October 4 by United States Marshal Martin J. Pane, as per the U.S. Marshals report.

According to the report, the sex offender registration laws were being violated by 13 out of 219 offenders, resulting in nine being arrested and four sought out for their violations.

Eight out of the nine were male, one was female, and all were between 22 and 53 years of age. The report listed their names, ages and the reasons behind why they had broken the registration laws, ranging from indecent assault, sexual abuse of a child, to statutory rape.

As per the release, United States Marshal Pane stated:

The Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act of 2006 designated the USMS as the federal agency responsible for helping local and state authorities locate and arrest convicted sex offenders who fail to comply with their Megan’s Law requirements. It’s a mission that receives top priority and constant attention within our agency.

Scranton Chief of Police Leonard A. Namiotka noted how the the operation had been ‘successful’. Namiotka said how it had ensured offenders to ‘remain compliant’ and that those who had violated its terms would be ‘brought before the court to answer for their non-compliance’.

He concluded by calling the cooperation between the departments ‘paramount’ in ensuring that the ‘community [is] safe for all citizens’.

Alamy

Four of the offenders are still being sought out by authorities, who shared images of the men within the report.

Anyone with information around the men’s whereabouts is encouraged to get in contact with the U.S. Marshals at: 1-800-336-0102 or [email protected].

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.

Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays.

