US Military Carries Out Airstrikes On Iraq-Syria Border

Airstrikes on three facilities near the Iraq-Syria border have been launched by the US military.

The strikes occurred yesterday evening, June 27, on facilities that are reportedly home to several Iran-backed militia groups.

Biden greenlit the strikes as a result of the groups having conducted unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks against US personnel and facilities in Iraq.

There have been five drone attacks on US personnel in the country since April.

Confirming the news of the strikes, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement yesterday, ‘As demonstrated by this evening’s strikes, President Biden has been clear that he will act to protect US personnel. Given the ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting US interests in Iraq, the President directed further military action to disrupt and deter such attacks.’

Kirby added, as per Fox News:

The United States took necessary, appropriate, and deliberate action designed to limit the risk of escalation – but also to send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message.

Reportedly, US Air Force F-15s and F-16s were used during yesterday’s operation. The strikes took place at 1AM local time.

A US defence official with knowledge of the strikes confirmed to Fox News that one of the facilities had been destroyed.

Due to the time the strikes took place, they said they didn’t believe there were ‘a lot of casualties’. However, Syrian state news agency, SANA, claimed that a child and three other civilians have been injured, NBC News reports.

In light of the strikes, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed concerns that the US is ‘taking the wrong path.’

He said, ‘Instead of emotional actions and creating tensions and problems in the region, the US should change its behaviour and let the regional people establish security without Washington’s interference.’

Last night’s attack is thought to be the second strike issued by the US this year; in February similar airstrikes were ordered by Biden against the same Iran-backed militias. Reports at the time claimed that at least 22 people died from the strikes – though the death toll has not been confirmed.

The Syrian government condemned February’s attack, calling it ‘cowardly US aggression.’