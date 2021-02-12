US Military Officials Almost Lost The ‘Nuclear Football’ During Capitol Riot

Twitter/@StephenUCS

US military officials responsible for authorising nuclear missile launches have only just realised how close Capitol rioters came to getting their hands on the briefcase containing the launch codes.

US Strategic Command, the military branch that controls the country’s nuclear missiles, was at the time unaware the the US military aide who carries the Vice President’s nuclear football – the briefcase containing the codes and ability to launch a nuclear strike – was in danger during the Capitol riots.

A source revealed the true extent of the situation was only made clear to them along with the rest of the American public this week, when footage of then-VP Mike Pence, his family, staff and military aides running to escape the rioters was shown during the ongoing Trump Senate impeachment trial.

While most people have probably heard that the president is followed by someone carrying the nuclear codes with them at all time, it’s a lesser known fact that the vice president also has his own identical nuclear football in case the president becomes incapacitated. So when then-VP Mike Pence was forced to escape the Senate chamber and hide in a safe-room, America’s nuclear codes were also put under threat.

Arms Control Association nuclear weapons expert Kingston Reif told CNN ‘the risk associated with the insurrectionists getting their hands on Pence’s football wasn’t that they could have initiated an unauthorised launch,’ but said that anyone who managed to steal the nuclear football could still have come across some of the country’s most sensitive security documents, adding, ‘Had they stolen the football and acquired its contents, which include pre-planned nuclear strike options, they could have shared the contents with the world’.

Luckily, the aide kept control of the nuclear football at all times, but with Senate impeachment managers revealing that rioters came ‘within 100 feet of where the vice president was sheltering with his family,’ and ‘just feet away from one of the doors’ to the chamber where he was hiding, it’s become clear that the US military only narrowly avoided what Reif describes as a security emergency of ‘incomprehensible proportions’.

The Pentagon and National Security Council haven’t commented on the revelations, and it’s not clear whether they themselves were aware that the nuclear codes had a narrow escape. The Department of Defense is currently conducting a full investigation into the events of January 6, including the security failures that led to the vice president and his military aide being forced to hide from rioters for several hours.

