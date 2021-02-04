unilad
US Military To ‘Stand-Down’ To Root Out White Nationalism

by : Daniel Richardson on : 04 Feb 2021 14:28
The US military has announced that it will pause activity at some point in the next 60 days in an effort to root out White nationalism and extremism.

Dangerous White nationalism has come to the forefront of issues within the US military after it was found that several former military service members took part in the riots at the Capitol.

It is currently unclear whether the pausing of operations will be followed up with a wider-reaching policy to address the issues of White nationalism.

The decision was made by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who made history as the first Black person to hold the position. During his confirmation hearing, he made clear his desire to eradicate ‘racists and extremists’ from the US military.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby explained that the stand-down had been agreed after a meeting between Austin and military branch leaders.

Reuters reported that Kirby went on to note:

We don’t know how we’re going to be able to get after this in a meaningful, productive, tangible way and that is why he had this meeting today and that is why he certainly ordered this stand-down.

While many will want to see long-term measures that prevent extremists being able to join and remain in the military, this stand-down may simply be an acknowledgement of the issue.

The decision to have a stand-down was made as mourners gathered to pay their respects to Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who was killed during the riot. In the wake of the incident, the US has been attempting to unify and stand against threats to democracy. Many are hoping that President Biden will be able to bring about this unification.

In the wake of the riots, Donald Trump received his second impeachment for inciting the incident, which led to a total of five deaths. There were also collaborations between social media platforms and authorities to make arrests. These steps, alongside action from the military, make it clear that the events at the beginning of the year will have a lasting effect on how extremism is addressed in the country.

