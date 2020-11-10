unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

US Naval Academy Welcomes First Black Female Brigade Commander

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 10 Nov 2020 13:59
NavalAcademy/Twitter

The US Naval Academy has just appointed the first Black woman to serve as brigade commander.

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber is the 16th woman to hold the prestigious position since women were first allowed to attend the Naval Academy in 1976, and the first Black woman.

Advert

She will hold the highest leadership position in the brigade for the spring semester, something which she has described as ‘truly special.’

‘Earning the title of brigade commander speaks volumes, but the title itself is not nearly as significant as the opportunity it brings to lead a team in doing something I believe will be truly special,’ Barber said in a statement.

‘I am humbled to play a small role in this momentous season of American history.’

Advert

Barber is the co-president of the Navy Fellowship of Christian Athletes Club, secretary for the National Society of Black Engineers, and a member of the USNA Gospel Choir and Midshipman Black Studies Club, as well as a walk-on sprinter and hurdler of the Navy Women’s Varsity Track and Field team, and an outdoor relay record holder.

She’s currently studying mechanical engineering and her goal is to come a Marine Corps ground officer.

Current Midshipman 1st Class Ryan Chapman described Barber as ‘a catalyst for action, a visionary, a listener, a doer, and a person driven by compassion, by faith, by a fierce sense of passion and heart full of love,’ adding that she ‘is the perfect person to lead the brigade.’

Advert

Lieutenant Commander Darby Yeager, who is a member of the US Naval Academy’s Truman Scholarship, said:

Sydney stands out amongst her peers, for not only her exemplary record, but for her clear vision of how she intends to make the world a better place and her accompanying bias for action. We were incredibly proud to have Sydney represent the Naval Academy in her Truman Scholarship interview this year.

In addition to her studies, Barber has also led a team in organising the inaugural USNA Black Female Network Breakfast, and initiated a STEM outreach programme, designed to mentor middle school-aged girls of colour.

Advert

In a video, Barber cited Janie Mines, the first Black woman to graduate from the Naval Academy, as her inspiration to ‘follow her footsteps and be her wildest dreams.’

Mines later congratulated Barber, saying, ‘you are my wildest dream.’

‘This brought me to tears. 40 years later. Thank you Sydney! Love you,’ she wrote on LinkedIn.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Joe Biden Has Already Replaced Trump’s MAGA Slogan With His Own Hat
News

Joe Biden Has Already Replaced Trump’s MAGA Slogan With His Own Hat

Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Will Be The First Rescue Dog To Live In The White House
Animals

Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Will Be The First Rescue Dog To Live In The White House

Joe Biden’s Family Dogs Have Got Their Own Official Twitter
Animals

Joe Biden’s Family Dogs Have Got Their Own Official Twitter

Former Ballerina With Alzheimer’s Listens To Swan Lake And Starts Dancing Again
Life

Former Ballerina With Alzheimer’s Listens To Swan Lake And Starts Dancing Again

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: News, Now

Credits

US Naval Academy

  1. US Naval Academy

    FIRST BLACK FEMALE TO LEAD BRIGADE OF MIDSHIPMEN

 