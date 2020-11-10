US Naval Academy Welcomes First Black Female Brigade Commander

NavalAcademy/Twitter

The US Naval Academy has just appointed the first Black woman to serve as brigade commander.

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber is the 16th woman to hold the prestigious position since women were first allowed to attend the Naval Academy in 1976, and the first Black woman.

She will hold the highest leadership position in the brigade for the spring semester, something which she has described as ‘truly special.’

‘Earning the title of brigade commander speaks volumes, but the title itself is not nearly as significant as the opportunity it brings to lead a team in doing something I believe will be truly special,’ Barber said in a statement.

‘I am humbled to play a small role in this momentous season of American history.’

Barber is the co-president of the Navy Fellowship of Christian Athletes Club, secretary for the National Society of Black Engineers, and a member of the USNA Gospel Choir and Midshipman Black Studies Club, as well as a walk-on sprinter and hurdler of the Navy Women’s Varsity Track and Field team, and an outdoor relay record holder.

She’s currently studying mechanical engineering and her goal is to come a Marine Corps ground officer.

Current Midshipman 1st Class Ryan Chapman described Barber as ‘a catalyst for action, a visionary, a listener, a doer, and a person driven by compassion, by faith, by a fierce sense of passion and heart full of love,’ adding that she ‘is the perfect person to lead the brigade.’

Lieutenant Commander Darby Yeager, who is a member of the US Naval Academy’s Truman Scholarship, said:

Sydney stands out amongst her peers, for not only her exemplary record, but for her clear vision of how she intends to make the world a better place and her accompanying bias for action. We were incredibly proud to have Sydney represent the Naval Academy in her Truman Scholarship interview this year.

In addition to her studies, Barber has also led a team in organising the inaugural USNA Black Female Network Breakfast, and initiated a STEM outreach programme, designed to mentor middle school-aged girls of colour.

In a video, Barber cited Janie Mines, the first Black woman to graduate from the Naval Academy, as her inspiration to ‘follow her footsteps and be her wildest dreams.’

Mines later congratulated Barber, saying, ‘you are my wildest dream.’

‘This brought me to tears. 40 years later. Thank you Sydney! Love you,’ she wrote on LinkedIn.