US Navy Moves To Ban Confederate Battle Flag

The US Navy looks set to join the Marine Corps in banning the Confederate battle flag.

A top admiral within the Navy has drafted an order that would effectively ban the Confederate battle flag from being displayed.

The move comes months after the Marine Corps ordered a similar ban, while the Army announced it would be open to renaming bases named after Confederate officers.

As per CNN, Admiral Mike Gilday’s spokesperson, Commander Nate Christensen, said in a statement:

The Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Mike Gilday, has directed his staff to begin crafting an order that would prohibit the Confederate battle flag from all public spaces and work areas aboard Navy installations, ships, aircraft and submarines. The order is meant to ensure unit cohesion, preserve good order and discipline, and uphold the Navy’s core values of honour, courage and commitment.

In April, Marine Corps General David Berger issued a statement with a similar sentiment, banning the flags on installations, noting the pain it causes for families whose ancestors were kept as slaves.

‘I am mindful that many people believe that flag to be a symbol of heritage or regional pride. But I am also mindful of the feelings of pain and rejection of those who inherited the cultural memory and present effects of the scourge of slavery in our country,’ he said.

‘My intent is not to judge the specific meaning anyone ascribes to that symbol or declare someone’s personally held view to be incorrect,’ he said, adding that he was ‘focused solely on building a uniquely capable warfighting team whose members come from all walks of life and must learn to operate side-by-side’.

It was also recently revealed that US Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley are considering renaming as many as a dozen bases and installations named after Confederate commanders.

While they confirmed they are ‘open to a bipartisan discussion’, they did emphasise that installations are named after soldiers who hold a ‘significant place in our military history’.

They added:

Accordingly, the historic names represent individuals, not causes or ideologies.

People in the US are divided over the symbolism of the Confederacy flag, with critics arguing it represents the war to uphold slavery, while others say it is a sign of Southern pride and heritage.