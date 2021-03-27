US Navy Sending Team To Dig Out Ship Blocking The Suez Canal

PA Images

The US Navy is sending a team to assist in shifting the massive container ship that has blocked the Suez Canal for the past five days.

Evergreen’s Ever Given has caused international chaos, with a traffic jam of 200 ships in the Red Sea and companies forced to reroute their vessels around Africa in lieu of access to the 200m canal, currently occupied by the 400m-long boat. Around 10% of the world’s trade flows through the canal.

As local efforts with tug boats and other machinery have yet to achieve any results, US President Joe Biden said he was looking at what he could do to help.

PA Images

Now, as reported by CNN, the US Navy is sending an ‘assessment team of dredging experts’ to advise on how to best dislodge the titan from its spot in the canal before further delays ensue.

In addition to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying conversations with Egyptian authorities were ongoing, a US official also told the media outlet, ‘The Biden administration is tracking the situation closely. As part of our active dialogue with Egypt, we have offered US assistance to Egyptian authorities to help reopen the canal.’

Biden told reporters, ‘We have equipment and capacity that most countries don’t have. And we are seeing what help we can be.’

PA Images

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said it ‘values the offer of the United States of America to contribute to these efforts, and looks forward to cooperating with the US in this regard in appreciation of this good initiative which confirms the friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries’.

It’s estimated that 20,000 cubic metres of sand will need to be removed in order to move the ship. ‘The tugging operations require the availability of a number of supporting factors including wind direction and tides, which makes it a complex technical process,’ the SCA also noted.

