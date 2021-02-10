unilad
US Navy’s Top Admiral Condemns Discovery Of Racist Symbols On Battleships

by : Daniel Richardson on : 10 Feb 2021 17:32
US Navy's Top Admiral Condemns Discovery Of Racist Symbols On BattleshipsUS Navy's Top Admiral Condemns Discovery Of Racist Symbols On BattleshipsPA Images

The top admiral in the US Navy has denounced two racist incidents that involved finding hate symbols on Navy ships. 

Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday has issued a statement condemning the use of racist symbols after a report uncovered incidents that included a noose placed on a Black sailor’s bed, as well as hate speech graffitied in the bathrooms.

The numerous incidents add to the existing pressure on the Pentagon to address issues of racism in the armed forces.

US NavyUS NavyPA Images

In a statement, Admiral Gilday said:

If we must first question the intentions of our shipmate standing the watch with us, now, and especially, when taking fire, we will fail when the Nation needs us must in combat.

Some sailors may think their voices do not matter right now, or feel frustrated seeking to be seen and be heard. But let me be clear, each of your voices matter.

The admiral went on to note that the US Navy ‘will own this’, and strive to stop the issue. Despite these kinds of commitments, some are concerned that progress in the armed forces is moving too slow and that there is a lack of action from the heads of the military groups.

These points are exemplified by research from Reuters, who found that nearly a third of Black US military service members reported experiencing racial discrimination, harassment or both over the course of a 12-month period.

Officers fighting off rioters at the CapitolOfficers fighting off rioters at the CapitolPA Images

Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, who made history as the first Black person to hold the position, has already begun attempting to address issues of racism in the military, the Secretary of Defense intends to have a stand-down of military operations in the coming weeks to highlight the steps that need to be taken within the institutions.

It is hoped that it will mark the beginning of action against the issue of racism within the forces. Whether any official legislation will be put in place to stop the behaviour is unclear, but it is evident that the current state of military institutions needs to be properly investigated.

Topics: News, Racism, US, US News

