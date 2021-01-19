70% Of Americans Disapprove Of The Way Donald Trump Is Handling The Transition

Trump poll PA Images

The transition of the presidency has seen riots at the Capitol and clear oppositions. As a result, new polls have found that the majority of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the transition.

Whether it was inciting a riot that led to five deaths or calling the rioters ‘very special’, Trump has been at the centre of controversy during the presidential transition.

After the remarkable events of recent weeks, it seems that the American public has begun to see the actions of the president in a negative light. A new CNN poll, conducted by SSRS, found that the vast majority of US citizens disapprove of the actions of Trump.

Trump PA Images

The poll found that 70% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s combative handling of the transition, and members of the Republican party also have a largely negative opinion with 66% claiming that he had not handled the matter properly. Conversely, it seems that Trump’s actions have in fact bolstered the standing of the soon to be president, Joe Biden.

66% of Americans approve of the way that Biden is handling the transition, and this sees him gain 7 points since the last election poll in October. There is also a widespread belief that Biden will achieve his key political goals, with 83% of Americans agree with this sentiment. Nonetheless, many still believe that Biden will face challenges in his presidency.

In terms of easing political tensions, 53% say that is unlikely to happen under Biden. Furthermore, Republicans voters are overwhelmingly sceptical about the ability of Biden to unify the nation. Given the feelings of Republican voters, the new president may have a difficult time creating a unified United States after years of increasing division.

Joe Biden PA Images

Generally, Biden and his team seem to be gaining favour with US citizens. The next vice president, Kamala Harris, has seen her favorability increase to a record 51%. This is a higher rating than the politician has ever received, but it seems that Republican opinion about Harris is still overwhelmingly negative.

To collect this data CNN used phone surveys to reach 1,003 adults, of course with any sample survey there can be anomalies and inconsistencies between this sample and the next. Nonetheless, it does provide a good general insight into the feelings of American citizens.

With this poll in mind, it seems that Trump’s outlandish behaviour has finally lost him the favour of the public, and perhaps more importantly the support of the majority of Republicans.