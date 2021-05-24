Almost 30 People Shot Across New York City Just This Weekend

New York City law enforcement officials have revealed that almost 30 people were shot across the city last weekend, and that the full figure has yet to be tallied.

As of approximately 2pm on Sunday, 29 people had been shot since Friday in the city. One person was killed, while others received treatment in hospitals.

The majority of this violence took place in the early hours of Sunday, when 11 people were wounded within hours.

A New York Police Department (NYPD) source told the New York Post:

These kids are having running gun battles and innocents are getting shot. Nobody is interested in hearing how many shots are fired, but if people knew how many shootings occurred where there are no victims – it’s by the grace of God.

While this horrific amount of shootings is not at the level that the city saw at the height of gun violence in the ’90s, it is still significant –particularly as the numbers recorded did not account for the whole weekend.

The source went on to note ‘the weekend’s not even over yet, there were just two more right now’. The attacks are unrelated, and serve to highlight the chaos firearms cause.

Those who have been shot over the weekend include an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot in the throat in Far Rockaway, Queens. Mollie Bracewell, a Manhattan federal prosecutor, was hit in the left eye by bullet fragments in Brooklyn’s Prospect Heights neighbourhood.

Another stray bullet injured Benjamin Bustamante, hitting his foot after a 17-year-old opened fire in a gang dispute in a nearby park. The weekend’s violence also saw a fatal stabbing and a man being beaten to death.

The number of shootings in the city are likely to reignite the long-running dispute over gun ownership, which has intensified following a spate of mass shootings across the US.

President Joe Biden called for tougher measures and gun control after one such mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado:

I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common-sense steps that will save lives in the future. And to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act. We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again.

However, states like Texas have made rifles and pistols more accessible. With this in mind, it seems that the country remains as divided as ever on the issue.