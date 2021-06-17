Baker Fined For Refusing To Make Transgender Transition Cake
A Colorado baker has been fined for not making a transgender transition cake.
Baker Jack Phillips owns a shop called the Masterpiece Cakeshop. In 2012, the baker came under fire for refusing to bake a cake for a same-sex couple. The baker managed to achieve a partial victory when the U.S. Supreme Court sided with him over the issue.
However, it wasn’t long before Phillips was in controversial circumstances again. This time the baker refused to create a cake that was pink on the inside and blue on the inside for a transwoman’s birthday celebration.
The woman who asked for the cake, Autumn Scardina, has argued that the cake she requested to be made to celebrate her transition, and birthday, was met with a refusal to sell a product. In the instance with the same-sex couple, Phillips had argued the message was against his beliefs but it seems this case is focused simply on the refusal to sell a product to a transgender person.
Denver District Judge A. Bruce Jones ruled that Phillips had discriminated against Scardina and noted:
The anti-discrimination laws are intended to ensure that members of our society who have historically been treated unfairly, who have been deprived of even the every-day right to access businesses to buy products, are no longer treated as ‘others.’
As a result, Phillips was ordered to pay the maximum fine for a violation of Colorado’s Anti-Discrimination Act, which is $500 (USD). Naturally, the representatives of the baker have rejected the ruling although it is unclear whether more action will be taken.
The general counsel of the group representing Phillips, Alliance Defending Freedomgeneral counsel, Kristen Waggoner stated:
In this case, an activist attorney demanded Jack create custom cakes in order to ‘test’ Jack and ‘correct the errors’ of his thinking, and the activist even threatened to sue Jack again if the case is dismissed for any reason.
Radical activists and government officials are targeting artists like Jack because they won’t promote messages on marriage and sexuality that violate their core convictions.
Scardina’s attorneys, John McHugh has stated that the case is not just about this particular incident but about the LGBTQ+ community as a whole. McHugh explained that ‘This is about a business that is open to the public that simply says to an entire class of people in the community that your identity, who you are, is something that is objectional.’
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read