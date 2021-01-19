unilad
Basketball Star Kyrie Irving Buys New Home For George Floyd’s Family

by : Daniel Richardson on : 19 Jan 2021 10:48
The death of George Floyd shocked the world and has had a lasting impact on the way that racial inequality is viewed. Basketball star Kyrie Irving has now purchased a home for Floyd’s grieving family.

The world was horrified when the brutal murder of George Floyd by police was recorded on a phone and began to circulate. As a result of Floyd’s murder, protests were held across the world that called for police reform and racial equality. It also seems that sports stars and musicians stepped in to help Floyd’s family after the incident.

Volunteers Clean Makeshift Memorial Where George Floyd Was Killed As Reflection SpotVolunteers Clean Makeshift Memorial Where George Floyd Was Killed As Reflection SpotPA Images

On Etan Thomas’s The Rematch podcast, former NBA player Stephen Jackson revealed that the Brooklyn Mets’ Kyrie Irving purchased a house for the Floyd family. Jackson knew George Floyd well and has been fighting for justice against police brutality in the United States. Impressively, Jackson has also taken an active role in helping raise George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna.

Jackson noted the support that the family is getting from unexpected celebrities while on The Rematch podcast:

I’m just continuing to do what I said I was going to do; I said I was going to be my brother’s keeper and take care of his daughter and make sure that her next days are her best days.

A lot of my friends [have helped]. Kyrie Irving bought them a house. Lil Wayne’s manager bought them a Mercedes-Benz. Barbra Streisand gave them stock in Disney.

You can see the full podcast below:

Jackson did not go into detail about the house purchased by Irving, but he did shed some light on how the family were moving forward:

We’re just waiting for this trial to get out of the way, so she doesn’t have to keep reliving the situation and she can go about living her life.

The former police officer, Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee into the neck of Floyd for seven minutes after it was claimed that Floyd had used a counterfeit bill, will stand trial in March. The brutal act sparked outrage across the world, and many hope that the trial will provide justice.

While the trial takes place, it will be a relief to many that the likes of Lil Wayne, Barbra Streisand and Kyrie Irving have stepped in to ensure that the mourning family of George Floyd are provided for.

