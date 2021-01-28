Bernie Sanders’ Inauguration Memes Helped Raise $1.8 Million For Charity
Bernie Sanders became a viral sensation when he was photographed in a green parka, hand-knitted mittens and a surgical mask at the presidential inauguration, and has used this attention to raise money for charity.
Memes of the Vermont senator have circulated for a long time, and while the attention gained from the image was undoubtedly unexpected, the politician quickly managed to turn the newfound focus into a positive cause.
Sanders has raised $1.8 million in just five days by selling a sweatshirt displaying the image, and this money will go to charitable causes.
Sanders has previously run as a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, raising funds himself rather than making deals with big companies. With this in mind, and Sander’s left-wing policies, it is perhaps unsurprising that the politician decided to use the attention to do something inspiring.
In a statement to Associated Press, Sanders explained the surprising situation and the importance of giving to charity at a time like this:
Jane and I were amazed by all the creativity shown by so many people over the last week, and we’re glad we can use my internet fame to help Vermonters in need.
But even this amount of money is no substitute for action by Congress, and I will be doing everything I can in Washington to make sure working people in Vermont and across the country get the relief they need in the middle of the worst crisis we’ve faced since the Great Depression.
The money will now support several agencies that help people in Vermont who are experiencing hardship. These programs include Feeding Chittenden, Chill Foundation, and Meals on Wheels. The money will additionally serve as financial aid to seniors and children in need of dental surgery. Sanders’ generosity has also led to companies donating to charitable causes.
Burton Snowboards donated 50 jackets to the Burlington Department for Children and Families in the name of Sanders, and Getty Images will donate its proceeds to Meals on Wheels of America.
It seems that wearing plenty of layers for an inauguration can lead to significant donations to charity and make an impact. Nonetheless, the message of Sanders to members of Congress is clear, and action will be needed to help citizens through an economic crisis and global pandemic.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: US News, Bernie Sanders, Charity, Now