unilad
Advert

Biden Administration To Give US Citizens Gender-Neutral Option On Passports

by : Daniel Richardson on : 01 Jul 2021 12:48
Biden Administration To Give US Citizens Gender-Neutral Option On PassportsPA Images/Pxhere

In addition to a third gender option being provided on US passports, there will be no need for medical certification in the changing of the listed gender on the document.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken explained, ‘With this action, I express our enduring commitment to the LGBTQI+ community today and moving forward.’

Advert

The announcement comes after a series of LGBTQI+ legislation was approved by the Biden administration over the course of Pride Month.

Rainbow flag (PA Images)PA Images

The US is following the example of the likes of Canada, Germany, Denmark and India by offering a gender-neutral option in its passports. States and cities within the US, including New York, already allow Americans to opt for a third gender on identification cards.

This change in legislation appears to be an effort by the Biden administration to promote equality and unify policy across the US.

Advert

On the last day of Pride Month, Blinken said in a statement:

The Department of State is committed to promoting the freedom, dignity, and equality of all people — including LGBTQI+ persons.

Most immediately, we will be updating our procedures to allow applicants to self-select their gender as ‘M’ or ‘F’ and will no longer require medical certification if an applicant’s self-selected gender does not match the gender on their other citizenship or identity documents.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken (PA)PA

Blinken added that the government has ‘begun moving towards adding a gender marker for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons applying for a passport or CRBA [Consular Reports of Birth Abroad]’.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

White Influencer Who Got Cosmetic Surgery To ‘Look Korean’ Defends 18 Operations
Life

White Influencer Who Got Cosmetic Surgery To ‘Look Korean’ Defends 18 Operations

Swimming Hats Designed For Afro Hair Banned From The Olympics
Sport

Swimming Hats Designed For Afro Hair Banned From The Olympics

Bill Gates Hosted Nude Pool Parties And ‘Happier Drunk’, Biographer Claims
Technology

Bill Gates Hosted Nude Pool Parties And ‘Happier Drunk’, Biographer Claims

That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Videos To 13-Year-Old Girl
Film and TV

That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Videos To 13-Year-Old Girl

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. These included the likes of The Hook, WhatCulture and Game Rant. Eventually, Dan found a home for his journalism at UNILAD.

Topics: News, Biden, LGBTQ+, no-article-matching, Now, US News

Credits

US Department of State

  1. US Department of State

    Proposing Changes to the Department’s Policies on Gender on U.S. Passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad

 