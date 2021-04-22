Biden Commits To Cutting US Greenhouse Emissions In Half By 2030

PA Images

President Joe Biden has pledged his commitment to slashing the United States’ greenhouse emissions by half in less than a decade.

In the president’s attempt to fight the serious onset of climate change, Biden has vowed to take action that will reduce emissions by 50% in a nine-year period, which is seen as significant progress.

Advert 10

His administration wants to further reduce emissions, which has now doubled its target under the 2015 Paris climate agreement, meaning Biden will have set an example ahead of the Earth Day summit that begins today, April 22.

The White House announcement clarified that it planned to increase its target number from 50% to 52% by the end of this decade, as it looks set to massively outdo former president Barack Obama’s former promise of a 26% t0 28% reduction by 2025.

Biden’s plan will closely follow the pleas set out by hundreds of environmentalist groups and companies that are striving for noticeable change, and the president hopes the summit, taking place today and tomorrow, will be an ideal opportunity to get a commitment to make drastic change possible.

Advert 10

With all 40 world leaders expected to come together in the discussion, each will be able to voice their views on the matter and share what they plan to do to battle the problem.

The UK and the EU have both already vowed to cut their emission numbers by 68% and 55% respectively by the end of the decade, with China – the world’s biggest emitter – to peak by 2030 and to be completely carbon-neutral by 2060.

It marks the first time the US will be able to rekindle its relationship with the world in regards to protecting the planet, after the Trump administration infamously pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord amid many of their senior government figures, including the former president, voicing their scepticism over whether climate change existed.

Jam Press

Advert 10

The new-look US strategy also aims to ‘decarbonise the country’s energy sector’, according to CNBC. With the desire to move away from fossil fuels completely, Biden hopes an outlined $2 trillion infrastructure proposal can provide the support and resources for the country to achieve its goal.

‘A strong national emissions reduction target is just what we need to catalyse a net-zero emissions future and build back a more equitable and inclusive economy,’ said Vice President of Government Relations at sustainability nonprofit Ceres, Anne Kelly.

Analysis from Climate Action Tracker suggests if the US wants to remain on schedule for a 2050 net-zero economy, an emissions decrease of 57% to 63% must take place between now and 2030. If legislation is successfully passed, then the ball can begin rolling to make America a much more eco-friendly place, as global temperatures look set to rise 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit in the next 20 years if nothing is done.