Biden Ends Trump Rule That Legalised Killing Of Hundreds Of Birds

PA Images

The Biden administration will seek to reinstate protections for more than a thousand species of migratory birds that were stripped back under Donald Trump’s leadership.

In an announcement yesterday, March 8, Joe Biden’s office said it will move to revoke a Trump-era rule that allowed organisations to avoid legal consequences if they accidentally killed migratory birds.

Advert 10

A US Interior Department spokesperson said it would undo a legal interpretation of the 1918 Migratory Bird Treaty Act, issued in 2017, which legalised unintentional migratory bird deaths.

This included deaths caused by chemical spills, oil and gas operators, as well as power firms.

PA Images

The move comes after Biden announced his intention to review the rule in his first days in office.

Advert 10

An Interior Department spokesperson told Reuters that Trump’s amendment to the treaty ‘allowed the industry to kill birds with impunity’. They said the department will issue a new rule ‘in the coming days’ that will revoke that policy.

‘The department will also reconsider its interpretation of the MBTA to develop common-sense standards that can protect migratory birds and provide certainty to industry,’ the spokesperson added.

The news will be welcomed by animal welfare groups that had previously implored the Biden administration to take action.

PA Images

Advert 10

‘One of the country’s oldest wildlife protection laws, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA) has saved millions of birds every year and is credited with rescuing the snowy egret, wood duck, and sandhill crane from extinction,’ the Natural Resources Defense Council said in a statement.

It added, ‘Birds don’t recognize borders so they desperately need federal protections. They also provide a great benefit to us – pollinating crops, boosting tourism, and keeping ecosystems in balance. We must save these magnificent species and hold industries accountable.’

David Yarnold, president and CEO of the National Audobon Society, a non-profit dedicated to the conservation of birds, told Bloomberg, ‘For decades, both Republican and Democratic administrations have relied on the Migratory Bird Treaty Act as the primary tool for protecting birds in this country. This mean-spirited rule is pure politics and birds will pay the price.’

PA Images

Advert 10

Last year, a federal New York judge sided with environmental groups, rejecting an opinion proposed by the Trump administration that the oil and gas industry could not be responsible for the indirect effects of its actions on birds.

The administration had argued that the treaty should only cover purposeful attempts to harm birds.

However, the judge found that this interpretation would allow the industry to do as it pleases with the environment and greatly endangers many species of birds.