Biden Tells Putin The US Is No Longer ‘Rolling Over’ In Face Of Russian Aggression

President Joe Biden has sent a firm message to Vladimir Putin: the days of the US ‘rolling over’ for Russia are over.

In a visit to the US Department of State, yesterday, February 4, Biden revealed he had spoken with the Russian president since taking office on topics such as election interference and the poisoning of Alexei Navalny. He had also brought up allegations that Russia had offered bounties to Taliban members to kill US troops.

‘America is back. Diplomacy is back. I made it clear to President Putin in a manner very different from my predecessor, that the days the United States rolling over in the face of Russia’s aggressive actions, interfering with our elections, cyber-attacks, poisoning citizens are over,’ Biden said in a speech, marking a sharp departure from Donald Trump’s policies.

‘We will not hesitate to raise the cost on Russia and defend our vital interests and our people, and we will be more effective in dealing with Russia when we work in coalition and coordination with other like-minded partners,’ he added.

On Navalny, Biden said Washington was ‘deeply concerned’ by his ‘politically motivated’ imprisonment earlier this week, and repeated a call for his release.

Also in his speech, he said the US would be increasing its annual refugee cap to 125,000. During Trump’s term, he reduced this to just 15,000.

He said the US would no longer support Saudi Arabia’s forces in the catastrophic civil war in Yemen and wants to use his power to help end the conflict between the Saudi-backed government and Iran-aligned Houthi movement, Reuters reports.

Under Biden’s two predecessors, the US-backed a coalition led by Saudi Arabia against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

‘The war has created a humanitarian and strategic catastrophe. This war has to end,’ he said.

During his term in office, Trump had a particularly contentious relationship with China which amounted in a trade war that has engulfed both countries since 2018.

The Biden administration is determined to confront China’s ‘economic abuse’ and ‘push back China’s attack on human rights, intellectual property and global governance’.

Biden also said he will ‘take on directly the challenges posed (to) our prosperity, security and democratic values by our most serious competitor’, adding that he was ready to work with Beijing when it was in the US’ interest.

‘American leadership must meet this new moment of advancing authoritarianism, including the growing ambitions of China to rival the United States and the determination of Russia to damage and disrupt our democracy,’ Biden added.