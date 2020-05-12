Billie Eilish Granted Restraining Order Against Fan Who Repeatedly Showed Up At Her Home PA Images

Billie Eilish has been granted a temporary restraining order against a fan who repeatedly showed up at her home.

Advert

Prenell Rousseau, 24, first appeared at the singer’s house last Monday, May 4, when he rang the doorbell and was greeted through the Ring doorbell camera by Eilish’s dad, Patrick O’Connell.

O’Connell asked Rousseau how he could help, to which the fan responded: ‘I think I might have the wrong house, but does Billie Eilish live here?’

Billie Eilish PA Images

O’Connell told Rousseau he had the wrong house in an attempt to get the fan to leave, which proved successful until he returned later in the evening and started to exhibit ‘erratic behaviour’.

Advert

In legal documents filed by Eilish and cited by TMZ, the singer explained:

While we waited for security, Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue. My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused.

Billie Eilish PA Images

Security managed to get Rousseau to leave, but their efforts proved futile as Rousseau returned a short while later and lay down behind a wall, ready to spend the night.

The following day, the fan approached the house again and tried the door handle in an attempt to get inside. Eilish believes Rousseau returned a total of seven times.

Rousseau failed to adhere to social distancing rules and only wore a face mask during two of his attempts to meet the singer. When he did wear a mask, he pulled it down to talk to security.

Rousseau did not wear gloves and touched the doorbell and doorknob multiple times, meaning he risked spreading the virus if he carried it.

Advert

The obsessive fan was taken into custody twice throughout the week, but police told Eilish there was little they could do because Rousseau’s trespassing was a non-violent offense, and due to the spread of the virus police are trying to keep non-violent offenders out of jail.

The fan was forced to take a bus back to New York where he lives, but the singer expressed fears that he would return.

Eilish requested a restraining order to be taken out against Rousseau to protect herself and her parents, with a judge granting it yesterday, May 11.

To abide by the restrictions, Rousseau must stay 200 yards away from Billie and her parents, and cease all contact. The next hearing regarding the case is set to take place on June 1.