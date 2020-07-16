Black Teen With Learning Disability Incarcerated For Not Doing Homework While School Closed In Detroit

WDIV/Google Maps

A 15-year-old girl was incarcerated after a judge ruled that not completing her schoolwork violated the terms of her probation.

The teenager, identified by her middle name Grace, was sent to the Children’s Village juvenile detention centre in suburban Detroit in May after her high school switched to remote learning.

Grace has ADHD, and when her school closed following the coronavirus outbreak she found herself struggling to stay motivated with her education.

Laptop Pixabay

According to her mother, Grace has an Individualised Education Plan, which required teachers to periodically check in and clarify the material, and gave her extra time to complete assignments and tests. With school closed, she did not get those supports, as Pro Publica reports.

Around the same time that her remote learning began, Grace was sentenced to ‘intensive probation’ after being charged for assault and larceny towards the end of last year.

The terms of the probation included a GPS tether, regular check-ins with a court caseworker, counselling, no phone, and the use of the school laptop for educational purposes only. Grace also was required to do her schoolwork.

School work Pixabay

In the days after her sentencing, Grace told her caseworker Rachel Giroux, she was feeling overwhelmed and anxious about her probation requirements.

She had told her special education teacher that she needed one-on-one help and was set to receive daily tutoring, but on the day before it began Giroux filed a violation of probation against the 15-year-old for not doing her schoolwork.

The violation was filed before Giroux confirmed whether Grace was meeting her academic requirements, and a teacher later said Grace was ‘not out of alignment with most of [their] other students.’

As a result of the violation, Grace attended a hearing on May 14 where she argued she’d just needed time to adjust to working from home. Mary Ellen Brennan, the presiding judge of the Oakland County Family Court Division, told Grace her probation was ‘zero tolerance’ and sent her to the juvenile detention centre.

Judge gavel Pixabay

In her ruling, Brennan found Grace ‘guilty on failure to submit to any schoolwork and getting up for school’ and called Grace a ‘threat to (the) community.’

At the time of the decision, the state had reportedly directed that children not be incarcerated unless it was a ‘dire emergency’ due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Attorneys and advocates in Michigan say they are unaware of any other case involving the detention of a child for failing to meet academic requirements.

Some believe Grace’s case may reflect systemic racial bias, as she is Black in a largely White community. In the past five years, 42% of cases referred to Oakland County court have involved Black youths, even though only about 15% of the county’s youth are Black.

Commenting on the judge’s decision, Ricky Watson Jr., executive director of the National Juvenile Justice Network, said:

Who can even be a good student right now? Unless there is an urgent need, I don’t understand why you would be sending a kid to any facility right now and taking them away from their families with all that we are dealing with right now.

Grace is set to remain in the detention centre until September 8, when a hearing is scheduled to review the case.