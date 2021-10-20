unilad
Advert

Brian Laundrie: Apparent Human Remains Found After Officers Located Fugitive’s Possessions

by : Joe Harker on : 20 Oct 2021 19:46
Brian Laundrie: Human Remains Found After Officers Located Fugitive's PossessionsNomadic Statik/YouTube

Human remains have been found in the same area as some of Brian Laundrie’s possessions.

The search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of Gabby Petito, has turned up apparent human remains in the same area that some of his personal belongings were found.

Advert

Laundrie has been missing for over a month and is considered a person of interest in the disappearance and death of Petito, who was found dead in Wyoming on September 19.

The Florida-based couple had been taking a trip across the US that only Laundrie returned from.

NBC News reports that what appear to be partial human remains were found in Florida’s Carlton Reserve at a location that had previously been underwater.

Advert

Steven Bertolino, an attorney for the Laundrie family, released a statement saying Laundrie’s parents had directed police and the FBI to a location where some of Brian’s possessions were found.

He said, ‘Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian.

‘The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning. After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area.’

Advert

A coroner’s report into Petito’s death concluded that she had died from strangulation and Wyoming authorities have judged her death to be a homicide.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Woman Who Started To Drive Over Insulate Britain Protesters Speaks Out
News

Woman Who Started To Drive Over Insulate Britain Protesters Speaks Out

Passengers Who Allegedly Filmed Rape On Train Could Be Charged
News

Passengers Who Allegedly Filmed Rape On Train Could Be Charged

Ruby Rose Reveals Reason Why She Left Batwoman In Explosive Posts
Film and TV

Ruby Rose Reveals Reason Why She Left Batwoman In Explosive Posts

Facebook Is ‘Changing Its Name’ Next Week
Technology

Facebook Is ‘Changing Its Name’ Next Week

Topics: News, Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito, no-article-matching

Credits

NBC News

  1. NBC News

    Apparent human remains found after Brian Laundrie's possessions located in Florida nature reserve

 