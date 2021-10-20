Brian Laundrie: Apparent Human Remains Found After Officers Located Fugitive’s Possessions

Nomadic Statik/YouTube

Human remains have been found in the same area as some of Brian Laundrie’s possessions.

The search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of Gabby Petito, has turned up apparent human remains in the same area that some of his personal belongings were found.

Advert 10

Laundrie has been missing for over a month and is considered a person of interest in the disappearance and death of Petito, who was found dead in Wyoming on September 19.

The Florida-based couple had been taking a trip across the US that only Laundrie returned from.

NBC News reports that what appear to be partial human remains were found in Florida’s Carlton Reserve at a location that had previously been underwater.

Advert 10

Steven Bertolino, an attorney for the Laundrie family, released a statement saying Laundrie’s parents had directed police and the FBI to a location where some of Brian’s possessions were found.

He said, ‘Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian.

‘The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning. After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area.’

Advert 10

A coroner’s report into Petito’s death concluded that she had died from strangulation and Wyoming authorities have judged her death to be a homicide.