Brian Laundrie: Family Lawyer Responds To Rumours That Parents Planted Fugitive’s Missing Items

Nomadic Statik/YouTube/@BrianEntin/Twitter

The Laundrie family lawyer has responded to claims that Brian Laundrie’s parents planted human remains and personal effects before the FBI found them.

Yesterday, October 20, the FBI uncovered personal items believed to belong to Brian Laundrie. They also uncovered human remains, although the identity has not been revealed.

Now recent rumours regarding Laundrie and his parent have forced the family attorney to respond to claims that they planted the recently discovered evidence.

Gabby Petito/Instagram

The manhunt for Laundrie had spent weeks without turning up any trace of the 23-year-old before his parents Chris and Roberta Laundrie joined law enforcement officers in the search for their son.

Within a few hours of searching on October 20, a backpack and notebook were discovered in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, police later confirmed the items had belonged to Laundrie.

Skeletal human remains were found shortly afterwards, though they have not yet been formally identified.

According to the Daily Mail, the Laundrie family have been subject to speculation and rumours over the timing of the breakthrough in the search.

Some have claimed the timing of the discovery of Laundrie’s belongings as being suspicious. CNN’s Chris Cuomo pressed Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family lawyer, on why certain rumours may have been forming. The discovery occurred just a few hours after Laundrie’s parents joined authorities to help their search, which has led many to suggest the evidence could have been planted by his parents.

Bertolino has denied the speculation as ‘hogwash’ and said it was ‘happenstance’ that Laundrie’s parents were present when the items and remains were found. He told the Daily Mail, ‘Chris and Roberta went to this area first and as happenstance was, they stumbled upon these items.’

Fox News reports that Bertolino has named the changing water levels in the area as a reason why the backpack, notebook and remains had not been found until now, as they had been discovered in areas which were previously underwater.

He also said that the human remains discovered by the authorities likely belonged to Laundrie, but the family was waiting for formal identification.

Brian Laundrie is a person of interest in the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, who had been reported missing after Laundrie returned to their Florida home alone from a cross-country trip the couple had been taking.

Petito’s body was discovered in Wyoming on September 19, the coroner’s report gave the cause of her death as ‘manual strangulation’ and judged it to be a homicide.

It was also determined that her body had been left for three to four weeks before being discovered.