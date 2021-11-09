unilad
Brian Laundrie: One Woman Continues To Search For His Remains Up To Five Hours A Day

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 09 Nov 2021 18:55
Brian Laundrie: One Woman Continues To Search For His Remains Up To Five Hours A Day@chroniclesofolivia/TikTok/Nomadic Statik/YouTube

A woman has spent five hours each day continuing to search for the remains of Brian Laundrie. 

Laundrie had been named as a person of interest in his fiancé Gabby Petito’s disappearance after he returned home alone from their cross-country travels.

Petito’s remains were later discovered and Laundrie himself went missing, after he told his parents he was going on a hike. Petito’s cause of death was confirmed as strangulation.

Despite skeletal remains of Laundrie being found in a park in Florida on October 20, and then identified and confirmed by the FBI, a woman has continued in her hunt for evidence of the 23-year-old.

Brian Laundrie (Moab State Police)Moab State Police

A TikTok account called @chroniclesofolivia posted a video of an unidentified woman at the Carlton Reserve who has reportedly spent five hours each day for the past 10 days, combing through the landscape to search for additional bones, The Sun reports.

According to the video, the woman is ‘local’ to the area, ‘studied criminal justice in college’ and is joined by her daughter in the search.

The account claims that there are more of Laundrie’s remains to find, which is why the woman is out there hunting for them each day.

However, followers of the platform have questioned how factually correct the declaration is.

@chroniclesofoliviaLocal criminal justice expert searches swamp♬ original sound – Olivia
The post has amassed more than 20,000 views and 200o likes, and while some think the search could lead to a big breakthrough, other social media users aren’t convinced by the woman’s hunt and the TikTok account’s theory. One said, ‘Um liars.’

Another wrote: 

How do you know that half his remains are not recovered? LE (law enforcement) didn’t disclose.

A third commented, ‘But why?’

At the time of writing, Laundrie’s cause of death has not yet been identified or released. However, a Florida Sheriff voiced the opinion that the young man ‘probably’ died by suicide, and a gun was later found within the search area.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123.

