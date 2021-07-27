California Restaurant Will Only Serve Unvaccinated Customers As Covid Cases Surge

NBC 4 Los Angeles/@patriottakes/Twitter

A restaurant in Huntington Beach has put up a sign to say that it will only serve unvaccinated customers, despite Covid cases surging.

The sign has sparked confusion due to its reversal of the standard message found on most establishments, which state that customers and diners must wear masks.

Subsequently, the sign appears to further fuel the ongoing backlash against vaccination efforts in Orange County and wider California.

An employee of Basilico’s Pasta E Vino restaurant told Los Angeles Times that the restaurant is not actually checking whether visitors have been vaccinated or not. It was also reported by the same outlet that in March 2020, the restaurant declared itself a mask-free zone and remained open despite other restaurants stopping indoor dining.

Restaurant owner Tony Roman told NBCLA, ‘Our American way of life is under attack. And I feel blessed to be on the front lines of this battle in defence of Liberty and Freedom, willing to put everything at risk for it, pledging our business as a ‘Constitutional Battleground’ since day one of the lockdowns on March 19, 2020.

He continued:

We have never complied with any restrictions since, and when the tiny tyrants go on the attack with new mandates, we fire back launching new missiles of defiance. And with the new and aggressive push for mandatory vax policies, we couldn’t resist, so we are sending a message of our own.

‘Hopefully most are smart enough to read between the lines. Otherwise we will just sit back and have fun watching their heads explode over it,’ he concluded.

As of yesterday, 44,556,941 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in California, with 3,634,851 of those being in Orange County.

Orange County have since reported another 1,351 coronavirus infections on Monday, with 194 people hospitalised due to coronavirus, up from 156 on Friday.

The most dominant variants in the county are said to be the Delta, Alpha and Gamma variants according to the Orange County Health Care Agency, with Delta being the most dominant.