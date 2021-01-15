Capitol Cop Says Rioters Shouted 'Kill Him With His Own Gun' PA Images

Just over a week after a group of rioters attempted to take over the US Capitol building, shocking details are still emerging about the nature of the attack that saw five people killed.

Now, as police officers begin to speak out about their experience trying to hold back the rioters, the attitude of the mob towards those trying to protect the building is becoming clearer.

Speaking to CNN, DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone said that he was dragged into a crowd of rioters, one of whom shouted that they should ‘kill him with his own gun’. Fanone was reportedly tased in the back of the neck by a mob who then began stealing his equipment and ammunition before he was rescued by another group of rioters.



Several officers were injured while responding to the attack, with one, Brian Sicknick, dying in hospital after he was reportedly beaten with a fire extinguisher by a member of the mob. Another officer described being sprayed with ‘bear mace’, and seeing her colleagues attacked with metal poles and pitchforks while trying to stop the crowd breaking through to the building.

The attitude of the mob towards the police during the attacks is particularly shocking given the purported support for law enforcement that has become a central issue for Trump and his supporters, many of whom rallied around the police in opposition to the Black Lives Matter protests of last summer. Trump himself has long professed to be the ‘Law and Order president’, yet reportedly refused to listen to advisers asking him to call off the rioters for several hours during the attack.



Officer Daniel Hodges, who was seen on video being crushed in a door by rioters, said that he was surprised at how many of the rioters had expected that the police would be on their side as they attempted to stop lawmakers from certifying the results of the election.

Hodges said:

They say things like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been supporting you through all this Black Lives Matter stuff, you should have our back,’ and they felt entitled. They felt like they would just walk up there and tell us that they’re here to take back Congress and we would agree with them and we’d walk in hand in hand and just take over the nation. But obviously that’s not the case and it will never be the case.

Several ‘Blue Lives Matter’ flags could be seen at the riot on Wednesday, while it has since emerged that serving members of police departments across the country – as well as some military veterans – had travelled to attend the rally that eventually led to the storming of the Capitol.