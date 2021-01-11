Capitol Cop Who Led Rioters Away From Unlocked Senate Chamber Hailed As Hero

A US Capitol police officer who led rioters away from the unlocked entrance to the Senate chamber during riots last week is being hailed as a hero.

Video footage captured at the scene appears to show the police officer, later identified as Eugene Goodman, strategically directing rioters away from the corridor that leads to the Senate.

Lawmakers were convening in the chamber at the time to certify Joe Biden as the next US president.

The footage, captured by a HuffPost reporter, Igor Bobic, shows the moment Officer Goodman glances into the entrance to the Senate as the crowd of rioters approaches him, before making the decision to divert their path.

The mob had stormed US Capitol on Wednesday, January 6, following a ‘Save America’ rally where Donald Trump encouraged attendees to march on the Capitol Building in protest against the election results, which he described as being ‘explosions of bullsh*t’.

In the video footage, Goodman then confronts the man leading the group of insurgents. As the rioter looks towards the entrance to the Senate chambers, the officer pushes him away, before leading the group in the opposite direction.

In a series of tweets, Bobic said he shot the video at 2.14pm. According to notes taken by a Washington Post reporter inside the chamber, the Senate was sealed at 2.15pm.

‘Just now realizing how much of a close call it was in the Senate. Literally seconds,’ he tweeted.

Upon seeing the recordings, democratic Congressman Dean Phillips hailed Goodman a hero.

‘With gratitude and reverence I salute the particular heroism of black U.S. Capitol Police officers like Officer Eugene Goodman who stared grotesque hatred directly in the eye on Wednesday and demonstrated to the world that their Black Lives Matter,’ he tweeted.

A former democratic nominee for Congress, Christopher Hale, said Goodman ‘was the one person standing between democracy and the rule of tyrants’.

pro-trump supporters at capitol PA Images

‘Officer Eugene Goodman stopped a mob of white rioters from entering the chambers of the United States Senate. At this perilous moment in our nation’s history, he was the one person standing between democracy and the rule of tyrants,’ he said.

The rioter leading the group in the video has been identified as Doug Jensen. At one point, he is seen chasing Goodman up a flight of stairs. Jensen has been arrested and currently faces five federal charges.

These include knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disrupting the orderly conduct of government business and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.