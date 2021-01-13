Capitol Rioter Arrested With Molotov Cocktails Had List Of ‘Good Guys And Bad Guys’
A Capitol rioter who drove a truck containing several weapons to Washington D.C. had a list of ‘good guys’ and ‘bad guys’ that included a federal judge and a member of Congress, new evidence has shown.
Lonnie Coffman, 70, was stopped by police and arrested after returning to his vehicle following the attack on January 6. Images submitted to a grand jury show the truck loaded up with several guns, a crossbow, a stun gun and 11 molotov cocktails, some of which were filled with ‘homemade napalm’.
As well as the trove of weapons, Coffman was also found to be carrying a handwritten list including the names of federal judge David Hamilton and Democratic House member Andre Carson. The list identified Carson as ‘one of two muslims in House of Reps [sic]’.
Among the ‘good guys’ on the list were Susanne Posel – described as an ‘activist/writer’ – and a journalist at The Washington Examiner. ABC News reports that a separate note found in Coffman’s vehicle contained contact details for Fox News presenter Sean Hannity, conservative talk show host Mark Levin and Senator Ted Cruz.
In a statement, Representative Carson said:
Sadly, as a Black man and a Muslim fighting for equality, I have often been the target of death threats by domestic terrorists.
Everyone who supported these attacks must be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent possible.
Coffman, from Alabama, is one of the first people to be indicted in connection with the last week’s Capitol riots, and is facing some of the most serious charges brought by the Department of Justice as part of its investigation so far.
In a memo appealing for Coffman to be denied bail, prosecutors said:
There is clear and convincing evidence that the defendant would pose a danger to the community if released.
The handwritten messages in the defendant’s pickup truck raise grave concerns about his intentions, and suggest that these weapons were intended to be used in an effort to violently attack our elected representatives.
Prosecutors also noted that the Molotov cocktails made by Coffman were ‘particularly lethal’, and that the number of weapons discovered in the truck suggest ‘an intent to provide them to others’.
A grand jury has indicted Coffman on 17 counts related to illegal weapons offences. He remains in custody.
Topics: US News, Capitol, Capitol Riots, Crime, Legal, Now, US, US Politics