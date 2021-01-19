Car Thief Threatens To Call Police On Woman Who Left Her Child In Car He Stole
A mother’s car was stolen after she left the vehicle running and popped into a supermarket, but the robber was outraged when they found a young child in the back.
When you’ve had your car robbed, the last thing you would expect is for the thief to return and give you a lesson on parenting. Nonetheless, that is exactly what happened to Crystal Leary. The mother claims that the robber returned in the car, told her off, and then left again. Beaverton Police are now looking for the robber.
Beaverton Police spokesman Officer Matt Henderson described the unusual incident to CNN:
He hopped in the car, drove it, realized there was a 4-year-old inside, and drove back and ordered her to take the child out of the car and then drove away again.
We’re thankful he had the decency to bring the little one back.
On top of returning the child, the criminal also took the time to threaten to call the police because of the way the mother had left her child. Despite the odd situation, Leary appears to be thankful that the car thief returned her child and told her off.
Leary told KPTV about what happened from her perspective:
As moms, we get really busy and we think we’re just running in for a second and this is just a perfect example of just letting our guards down and how terrible it could have ended.
I am thankful that he is okay. It was so stupid and I’ll never do that again, but it’s that split-second decision that can just change everything.
While Leary may have learnt a valuable lesson going forward, this is unlikely to change the situation for the criminal. The car itself has already been recovered in Portland following an eight-hour search, but the police are still searching for a white male with long, dark brown braided hair. The facial features of the thief could not be detailed because they wore a multi-coloured mask.
In the wake of the unusual event, Officer Matt Henderson has reflected on what can be learnt:
This is a good learning lesson for all of us who have children. Be extra careful with your kids, take the extra step to make sure they’re safe.
The police will now continue to search for the thief who showed a surprising amount of concern for a young child.
