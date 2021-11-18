Charge Against Brian Laundrie Still ‘Open And Active’ In Gabby Petito Case

Nomadic Statik/YouTube

Despite the fact that Brian Laundrie was found dead last month, there are still active charges against him.

A federal investigation into Laundrie concerning the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito is still ongoing.

Laundrie is also facing an active charge of bank fraud in the state of Wyoming for allegedly making unauthorised withdrawals of more than $1,000 during the period of time in which Petito went missing.

Moab State Police

As per CNN, a federal arrest warrant against Laundrie had been issued by the US District Court of Wyoming on September 23 for the ‘use of unauthorised devices’, as he had used a debit card and pin number for an account that did not belong to him.

NBC News reports that North Port Police officials believe Laundrie was likely already dead by September 15, meaning he would already have been dead by the time the arrest warrant was issued.

The fact there are still charges against him is more of a formality than anything else, as Laundrie’s autopsy has not yet been completed and a death certificate issued.

News Nation Now correspondent Brian Entin explained on Twitter that federal prosecutors in Wyoming will file a motion to drop proceedings in the bank fraud case once Laundrie’s death certificate has been issued.

Gabby Petito/Instagram

Laundrie was named as a person of interest after Petito was found dead in a remote part of Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sunday, September 19, after she vanished during their cross-country road trip.

Laundrie returned to his family home alone on September 1.

Per NBC News, human remains later confirmed to belong to Brian Laundrie were found last month along with some of his possessions in a part of Florida’s Carlton Reserve that had previously been underwater.

Laundrie’s remains were found on October 20, with the FBI confirming his identity via dental records a day later, more than a month after his parents said they had last seen him.

