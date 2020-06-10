Chattanooga Police Department Updates Policy So Officers Must Intervene In Examples Of Police Brutality PA

The police department of Chattanooga, Tennessee, has updated its policy to say officers must intervene in examples of police brutality.

The move comes after widespread Black Lives Matter protests demanded action against unjust and discriminatory police officers following the death of George Floyd, who lost his life in police custody.

Floyd is one of a number of black men and women to have been fatally mistreated by officers as other members of the department silently look on.

Chattanooga Police Department is aiming to put a stop to the lack of action taken by police officers against their colleagues, as it announced the update to its Code of Conduct on Monday, June 8.

In a statement shared online, Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy explained his officers have a duty to intervene if they see another officer committing an illegal or improper act.

The ‘Duty to Intervene’ section is now included in Chattanooga PD police ADM-16 Code of Conduct, and states:

Each department member has the individual responsibility to intervene and stop any other member from committing an unlawful or improper act, including but not limited to, acts of brutality, abuses of process, abuses of authority, and any other criminal acts or major violations of department rules and procedures.

The policy makes clear that successful intervention does not negate the duty to report the offending officer. The chief said any failure to intervene will result in disciplinary action.

As well as including the new section, Roddy highlighted the existing ‘Warning before Shooting’ section in the department’s Use of Force policy, which has been in place for more than 20 years.

The ‘Warning before Shooting’ section states:

An officer, after giving verbal notice to the suspect of his or her identity as a police officer, may use or threaten to use force that is reasonably necessary to accomplish the arrest of an individual suspected of a criminal act who resists or flees from the arrest; an officer may use deadly force to effect an arrest only if all other reasonable means of apprehension have been exhausted or are unavailable, and where feasible, the officer has given notice of such officer’s identity as such and given a warning that deadly force may be used unless resistance or flight ceases.

Roddy explained he had updated and highlighted the policy to reflect ‘not only the current expectations of our police department, but what I also know is in the hearts and character of your officers’.

He continued:

I look forward to the coming conversations and encourage the inclusion of many representatives to include community leaders, law enforcement, and some of those who’ve expressed their concerns in recent days.

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke hopes the move will help reduce violence and help protect Chattanooga, where protests are ongoing.

He admitted that some of the ‘worst incidents’ of people losing their lives have occurred ‘because police officers failed to police each other’, and described lack of intervention as ‘immoral’, ‘inexcusable’ and ‘totally unacceptable’, News Channel 9 reports.

Berke welcomed the collaboration of activists with the police and said he was ‘grateful for the chance to listen, learn, and work together on real reforms that will make everyone in [the] community safer’.

While every effort to crack down on injustice should be commended, it shouldn’t take a Code of Conduct to know that police brutality is unacceptable. The fact that it needs to be said is a clear indication of the deep-rooted, systemic issues that protesters are fighting so hard to change.

Hopefully officers will pay attention to the updated policy and prevent any illegal or improper acts, though we can only hope the action is not limited to areas that have written it down in the rule book.