Computer Shop Owner Sues Twitter For $500 Million Over Hunter Biden Story

A computer shop owner who claimed to have discovered suspicious content on Hunter Biden’s laptop is suing Twitter for $500 million, according to a new court filing.

John Paul Mac Isaac claims that the social media giants labelled him a ‘hacker’, and caused him to lose his business and face death threats.

The lawsuit stems from back in October, when the New York Post ran a story reportedly based on materials found on a laptop owned by President-elect Joe Biden’s son, titled ‘Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad’. Twitter temporarily suspended the Post’s account and blocked links to the story, claiming it violated its policy on sharing ‘hacked materials’.

If none of this rings a bell, you’re not alone. The New York Post’s story was largely disregarded by other journalists, with even some working for the conservative newspaper questioning the claims. The story ran just four days before the presidential election, so unsurprisingly people quickly moved on from the incident. But now, Isaac, a Mac Shop owner who reportedly got hold of Biden’s laptop, has pushed the issue back into the spotlight, by suing Twitter for defamation.

Isaac claims that by labelling the story as stemming from ‘hacked materials’, the social media giants have damaged his reputation, leading him to be ‘widely considered as a hacker’. According to Isaac, Hunter Biden dropped off the laptop for a routine data recovery process but never picked it up again, effectively forfeiting its ownership to the Mac Store.

The lawsuit claims that it was therefore completely legal for Isaac to access the contents of the laptop, and states that although he was in contact with the FBI and Rudy Giuliani about documents that he considered ‘suspicious’, he had not worked with the New York Post on the story, and did not know that information about himself or his business was going to be published.

According to the lawsuit, following the story Isaac ‘began to receive negative reviews of his business as well as threats to his person and property’, and eventually had to close his store. As well as suing for $500 million in damages, he’s also asking Twitter to issue a full public retraction of ‘all false statements’ and to cover his legal costs.

As The Verge reports, Twitter did not specifically name John Paul Mac Isaac as a hacker and later reversed its decision, saying that the Post’s story did not violate its guidelines. Twitter has not commented on the lawsuit.

