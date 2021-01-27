Congresswoman Trying To Impeach Biden Filmed Harassing Parkland Shooting Survivor davidhogg111/Twitter

The Georgia congresswoman who is trying to impeach President Joe Biden has been filmed harassing a Parkland school shooting survivor.

A video, which was initially posted to Marjorie Taylor Green’s YouTube page, has resurfaced online amid reports that she called the shooting a ‘false flag’ operation and indicated support for executing Democrats on Facebook.

On February 14, 2018, Nikolas Cruz shot dead 17 people, including 14 students, at a school in Parkland, Florida. The tragedy ignited a nationwide movement for reforms on gun laws.

In the video, Greene is seen following survivor David Hogg, who has since become a gun reform advocate. She tells him she has a concealed carry permit, before accusing Hogg of being ‘paid’ by George Soros, an American billionaire.

‘Why are you supporting red-flag gun laws that attack our Second Amendment rights?’ Greene asks him. ‘Do you not know how to defend your stance?’

Sharing the video to his Twitter followers earlier today, January 27, Hogg said, ‘For the 8 millionth time… Could someone PLEASE tell me where the ‘millions’ I’ve been ‘paid’ by Soros is? I’d love to have the rest of college and if I go- grad or law school paid for, a nice place for my parents and therapy paid for the rest of my life.’

Last week, survivors of the shooting and their parents called for Greene’s resignation after it emerged that she had agreed with people calling the shooting a ‘false flag’. Screenshots of her agreeing with the comments were published in a report by watchdog Media Matters for America.

Congresswoman Attempting To Impeach Biden Called Parkland Shooting 'False Flag' PA Images

‘The shooting at our school was real. Real kids died and our community is still grieving today,’ March For Our Lines, a group started by the survivors, wrote on Twitter.

‘You should be ashamed of yourself and resign from congress. Conspiracy theorists don’t deserve a seat in the people’s house,’ it continued.

Fred Guttenberg, the father of 14-year-old Jamie, who was killed in the shooting, condemned Greene in a tweet, writing, ‘Will you be resigning? For the good of this country, you should. Parkland was not a made up false flag event. My daughter and 16 others were murdered that day.’

Two other groups that advocate for gun control, Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action, published a statement calling for Greene’s resignation.

‘Dangerous conspiracy theorists who peddle disinformation like Rep. Greene ever further damage the credibility of Congress. Taylor Greene’s lies traumatize the survivors of shooting tragedies and put their safety in danger. She must resign immediately,’ the groups said.

