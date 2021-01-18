Congresswoman’s Twitter Blocked After Telling Trump Supporters To ‘Mobilise’

PA Images

A newly-elected Congresswoman known for her ties to the QAnon conspiracy theory was suspended from Twitter for 12 hours after she claimed the election was ‘stolen’ and called on Trump supporters to ‘mobilise.’

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican freshman lawmaker and Trump-loyalist who has gained attention for repeating false claims of voter fraud and refusing to acknowledge Joe Biden as President-elect, was suspended from the social media platform for 12 hours for what the company called ‘multiple violations‘ of its civic integrity policy.

The move comes after Greene attacked a Georgia state election official in a series of tweets for claiming that pro-Trump candidates helped flip Georgia’s two senate seats for the Democrats. In the tweets, Greene repeated the false claim that the election was ‘stolen’ through absentee ballots and rigged voting machines, adding in a now-deleted post that Americans should ‘mobilise and make your voices heard in opposition to these attacks on our liberties’.

Twitter initially labelled the posts, which remain visible, for carrying a ‘risk of violence’, before locking Greene’s account on Sunday afternoon. Greene regained access to her account following the 12 hour ban and quickly launched a 15-tweet tirade against the platform, accusing them of hypocrisy for not banning ‘porn’ or ‘Iran’s Ayatollah’, and adding that ‘you and the rest of your pals from the Silicon Valley cartel are not God.’

Following the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, Twitter has taken a more hardline attitude towards those spreading misinformation on its platform. After President Trump was permanently banned last week, more than 70,000 predominantly right-wing accounts have also been either banned or suspended from the site, leading pro-Trump Republicans to accuse Big Tech of engaging in ‘censorship’.

In a statement following the temporary block, Greene said, ‘If a conservative dares to utter a political opinion that is deemed unapproved by the internet police they are now subject to false accusations of ‘inciting violence’ simply for having an conservative view.’

She added, ‘The borderline monopolistic stranglehold a few Big Tech companies have on the American political discourse is out of control.’

Since being elected to Congress, Greene has continued to challenge the results of the election, and was one of roughly two-thirds of the Republican House minority to vote in favour of officially contesting the election results just hours after the attack on the Capitol.

The Georgia Congresswoman is also known for wearing face masks carrying statements like ‘Trump Won’, ‘Stop the Steal’, and ‘Censored’ while on the floor of the House, and last week was seen shouting at journalists and Capitol police after being made to walk through newly-installed metal detectors outside the House chamber.

In response to the clampdown on hate speech and misinformation on Twitter and other platforms, Greene and several other Republican lawmakers have in recent weeks joined alternative social media sites popular with the far-right, including Parler and Gab. These sites, which are known to have more lax content policies, are thought to have played a key role in the organisation of the Capitol riot that left five people dead less than two weeks ago.