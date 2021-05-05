Cop Who Killed Black Man Reinstated After Board Says He Was Wrongly Dismissed

PA Images

Officer Garrett Rolfe was fired from the police after fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s car park last year, but he has just been reinstated after it was claimed that he was wrongfully dismissed.

In Atlanta, Georgia, on June 12, Rolfe shot Brooks while in uniform in a Wendy’s car park, and one day later he was fired. Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan interviewed Brooks for approximately 25 minutes peacefully before a fight appeared to break out after Brooks failed a sobriety test.

He then struck Officer Brosnan and took his taser before pointing it at Rolfe, and then ran away. At this point, Rolfe decided to shoot Brooks twice in the back. Rolfe was charged with felony murder within a week, but his dismissal has now been reversed.

PA Images

Rolfe was charged with 11 counts over Brooks’ death but has now been reinstated as a police officer, even with the ongoing murder trial. This is because the Atlanta Civil Service Board determined Officer Garrett Rolfe was wrongly terminated and argued that several provisions were ignored, including the then-police chief, Erika Shields, not signing Rolfe’s dismissal form.

As per Forbes, the board concluded on Wednesday:

Due to the city’s failure to comply with several provisions of the code and the information received during witness testimony, the board concludes the appellant was not afforded his right to due process.

Despite being reinstated, Rolfe’s attorney Lance LoRusso has clarified the working position of his client, noting, ‘He’d essentially be on administrative leave pending the outcome of the charges against them.’

Daniel Richardson

Although Rolfe has faced multiple charges over the shooting of the father-of-four, he was released on June 30 after posting the required $500,000 bond. Since then, the officer has violated the terms of his release by travelling to Florida without permission from the relevant authorities. As a result, the prosecutors in the upcoming case asked the judge to revoke the bond.

Rolfe will still face trial for the murder of Rayshard Brooks, but the case has legal complications. This is primarily because of transfers and protests within the police force that have left it up to a judge to decide what happens next.

In the wake of Brooks’ death, many protested for justice and plenty of people still want to see the case taken to court. Many will hope that the legal complications are rectified so that the judicial process can begin.