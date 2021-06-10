Digital Underground’s Shock G Died From Accidental Overdose, Medical Examiner Finds

HumptyFunk/Twitter/PA Images

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner has determined that Digital Underground’s Shock G died from an accidental overdose.

The rapper was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Tampa, Florida, back in April after the manager became concerned about him missing his check-out time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shock G, whose real name was Greg Jacobs, was just 57 years old at the time of his death.

Now, a representative from the medical examiner’s office has told TMZ that Shock G died as a result of an accidental overdose of ethanol (alcohol), fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

As reported by AP following the announcement of Shock G’s death, Nzazi Malonga, a long-time friend who also served as head of security and helped manage Digital Underground, stated that the rapper and producer had battled with drug addiction for a number of years.

Alongside Chopmaster J and DJ Kenny K., Shock G co-founded Digital Underground in Oakland, California, back in 1987

The hip-hop group grew in popularity in 1990 following the release of their hit single The Humpty Dance, which drew inspiration from Shock G’s character, Humpty Hump.

