Doormen Fired After Failing To Help Asian Woman During Attack

Two doormen who stood by as an Asian woman was brutally attacked on the street outside have been fired.

Last month, 65-year-old Vilma Kari was assaulted outside a building in New York City while on her way to church.

A short clip of the attack soon went viral online, leaving viewers outraged that the staff member seen in the video appeared not to help Kari.

Brodsky Organization, the company that owns the luxury apartment building, informed residents in an email that the doorman and concierge that had been on duty at the time have been fired from their positions.

‘While the full lobby video shows that once the assailant had departed, the doormen emerged to assist the victim and flag down an NYPD vehicle, it is clear that required emergency and safety protocols were not followed,’ the Brodsky Organization told CBS News.

‘For this reason, their employment has been terminated, effective immediately,’ the statement added.

In the full lobby video, which was obtained by The New York Times, both staff members leave the building and go outside around a minute after the attack. According to the publication, it seems the staff members would not have known about the attack until they were alerted by a delivery person. The video also suggests that the suspected attacker lingered outside the building after the assault.

Kyle Bragg, the president of the union that represents the staff members, told the publication that both employees did come out to help the woman, and had the right to challenge their termination.

‘We believe we must root out systemic racism in all its forms. We believe that all union workers, especially workers of colour who are often the subject of unfair treatment on the job, have a right to a fair process as outlined in their contract,’ Bragg added.

Violent attacks on Asian Americans have surged since the start of the pandemic.

In August 2020, the United Nations issued a report detailing the increase in racist attacks and other xenophobic incidents, including physical and verbal violence against Asian Americans in the US.

On March 16, eight people were killed in a mass shooting at three different spas across Atlanta, Georgia. Six of those killed were identified as Asian women, however, police declined to call the attack a hate crime. The suspected shooter, 21-year-old Robert Long, has been arrested.

Following the attacks, President Joe Biden condemned ‘vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans’ which he said had been skyrocketing.