Drake Bell Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Endangering Of Children Charges

Drake Bell has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanour charges of attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

The 34-year-old actor, who is best known for his role in Drake and Josh, made this plea in court this week, with both charges stemming from alleged incidents that occurred in Cleveland, Ohio back in 2017.

As per a statement released by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, back in October 2018, a 15-year-old girl from Canada filed a report with her local police department concerning an alleged incident that occurred between herself and Bell the year before at a Cleveland nightclub.

PA Images

As per CNN, Canadian authorities reportedly then contacted the Cleveland Division of Police, who opened up an investigation into the incident.

Investigators found that the alleged victim, who had been connected with Bell for several years prior to the alleged incident, attended Bell’s concert back in December 2017.

While at this concert, it is alleged that Bell ‘violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim’ according to prosecutors. Investigators have also said that Bell also allegedly sent the victim inappropriate messages via social media.

PA Images

Bell’s attorneys have given the following comment to CNN:

All facts will be revealed in the courtroom. There is no additional comment at this time.

Bell reportedly posted $2,500 bond and has since been released from Cuyahoga County Jail. His first pretrial hearing has been scheduled for June 23.

Featured Image Credit: Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office/Nickelodeon.