unilad
Advert

Drone Pilot Accidentally Finds Submerged Car Linked To Missing Person Case

by : Daniel Richardson on : 29 May 2021 14:34
Drone Pilot Accidentally Finds Submerged Car Linked To Missing Person CaseFOX 35

A drone pilot has accidentally found a submerged car in a pond that may be connected to a missing person case.

A body has been discovered in the submerged car, which was located within a Florida retention pond. The discovery came after a drone flying overhead enabled an operator to spot a silver Ford Mustang. The operator then contacted local law enforcement to investigate the matter.

Advert

The responding unit, Palm Bay Police Underwater Recovery Team, was able to remove the vehicle from the pond and drag it up the bank. When doing this, they also found skeletal remains that are now being investigated by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

body found (Fox)Fox

This incident could be connected to a missing person case from 2009. It is suspected that the body and vehicle are related to the disappearance of 38-year-old Philippe Desir, who reportedly got up in the middle of the night and left his wife and never returned. As a result, finding out what happened to the man has proved difficult.

At the moment, it is unclear what connects Desir to this finding as police continue to investigate how the car ended up in the pond and who was inside it.

Advert

Discussing the matter, Lieutenant Chris Imel with Palm Bay Police told Fox News:

His [Philippe] wife reported him missing during the middle of the night, said he just got up and left the house and that was pretty well the end of it.

At this point, there does not appear to be any indication of foul play but yet again it is still under investigation. As far as suicide goes that is something else that is under investigation.

The responding authorities noted that both windows of the submerged car we wound down and was found upside down.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Kim Kardashian Has Failed Her Law Exam
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Has Failed Her Law Exam

More Than 30 Million Americans Believe The US Is Controlled By Satan-Worshipping Paedophiles
News

More Than 30 Million Americans Believe The US Is Controlled By Satan-Worshipping Paedophiles

Police Find Cryptocurrency Mine On Raid For Suspected Cannabis Plant
Technology

Police Find Cryptocurrency Mine On Raid For Suspected Cannabis Plant

Australian Lawyer Asked By Government If His ‘Amputation Is Permanent’
News

Australian Lawyer Asked By Government If His ‘Amputation Is Permanent’

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. Through working with the likes of Game Rant, The Hook and What Culture, Dan pursued his interests in technology. The skills he picked up along the way are now being utilised with UNILAD.

Topics: US News, drone, missing person, News, US

Credits

Fox 13

  1. Fox 13

    Drone pilot spots submerged car with body possibly tied to 2009 missing person case

 