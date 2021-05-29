Drone Pilot Accidentally Finds Submerged Car Linked To Missing Person Case
A drone pilot has accidentally found a submerged car in a pond that may be connected to a missing person case.
A body has been discovered in the submerged car, which was located within a Florida retention pond. The discovery came after a drone flying overhead enabled an operator to spot a silver Ford Mustang. The operator then contacted local law enforcement to investigate the matter.
The responding unit, Palm Bay Police Underwater Recovery Team, was able to remove the vehicle from the pond and drag it up the bank. When doing this, they also found skeletal remains that are now being investigated by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
This incident could be connected to a missing person case from 2009. It is suspected that the body and vehicle are related to the disappearance of 38-year-old Philippe Desir, who reportedly got up in the middle of the night and left his wife and never returned. As a result, finding out what happened to the man has proved difficult.
At the moment, it is unclear what connects Desir to this finding as police continue to investigate how the car ended up in the pond and who was inside it.
Discussing the matter, Lieutenant Chris Imel with Palm Bay Police told Fox News:
His [Philippe] wife reported him missing during the middle of the night, said he just got up and left the house and that was pretty well the end of it.
At this point, there does not appear to be any indication of foul play but yet again it is still under investigation. As far as suicide goes that is something else that is under investigation.
The responding authorities noted that both windows of the submerged car we wound down and was found upside down.
