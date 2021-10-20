Elliot Page Speaks Out On Netflix Controversy With ‘Fighting’ Trans Employees

Alamy

Elliot Page has voiced support on Twitter for Netflix employees who have engaged in a protest.

Netflix staff are staging a walkout against the streaming service in order to condemn the handling of complaints against Dave Chappelle’s new special. Now actor Elliot Page has shared support for those employees.

Netflix recently released Chappelle’s new show, The Closer, which features the comedian making remarks that many have seen as transphobic.

The response to the backlash against the show included suspending staff and sending memos to employees saying the streaming service would uphold their ‘commitment to artistic expression’ and that ‘we are on the right side’.

Per the Los Angeles Times, the walkout has been organised by a group of Netflix employees calling themselves Team Trans* who had asked Netflix to remove all references to and images of Chappelle, and to acknowledge the harm caused to the trans community.

They also requested that a fund be set aside to be invested in trans and nonbinary talent on both sides of the camera.

Page, who stars as Vanya Hargreeves in Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, took to Twitter to say he stands with ‘the trans, nonbinary, and BIPOC employees at Netflix fighting for more and better trans stories and a more inclusive workplace’.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos says he has ‘screwed up’ over sending memos to staff defending Chappelle’s comedy show but insists his stance on the material featured in The Closer ‘hasn’t changed’, reports The Guardian.

He admitted his emails to staff ‘lacked humanity’ and failed to recognise ‘a group of our employees were in pain’ but his stance on the criticism over Chappelle’s show is unchanged.

He said, ‘You really can’t please everybody or the content would be pretty dull.

‘And we do tell our employees upfront that we are trying to entertain our members, and that some of the content on Netflix you’re not going to like … this kind of commitment to artistic expression and free artistic expression is sometimes in conflict with people feeling protected and safe.’