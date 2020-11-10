Ex-Homeland Security Chief Says Trump's Delay In Transferring Power Threatens National Security PA Images

A team of former Homeland Security chiefs have warned that the US faces a national security crisis the longer a peaceful transition fails to materialise.

With the 2020 US election having been called last Saturday, November 7, when Joe Biden was announced as the next President of the United States, the sitting POTUS, Donald Trump refused to concede defeat in what is now turning into an ugly legal battle.

With the 45th president refusing to accept the loss, the process of a peaceful transition looks nowhere in sight after he pledged to sue the states that winner Joe Biden had secured, putting the entire country at in jeopardy.

The group is made up of every former Department of Homeland Security chief who has been sworn in – except Kirstjen Nielsen of the Trump administration, who resigned in April 2019 – and it has voiced concerns over the country’s current situation.

According to a report in Forbes, the author of the letter says while Trump ‘is assured the benefit of a fair process and the right to legal challenges’, he shouldn’t be obscuring the necessity of a transition process. In accordance with facts, the letter states that ‘by all credible accounts, state election officials have been diligent in conducting a fair, legal and accurate count’.

Between November and the end of January is regarded as a period for the outgoing administration to conduct a handover of sorts to the incoming one. It’s seen as a critical motion agreed upon by both sides, which has seen some past transitional periods more sensitive than others.

And by sensitive, that’s not in regards to hurting someone’s feelings. It refers to periods such as following 9/11 or in 2008 when the country was facing credible terrorism threats. In fact, the 9/11 Commission’s investigation has already documented that a peaceful transition is absolutely essential to the national security of the United States and its citizens – yet it is not what we are seeing.

With coronavirus and the resulting economic instability causing havoc through 2020, the alliance says the need for a smooth process is no different, as it is ‘in the middle of twin crises: a global pandemic and a severe economic downturn’.

‘At this point of heightened risk for our nation, we do not have a single day to spare to begin the transition,’ wrote Tom Ridge, Michael Chertoff, Janet Napolitano, and Jeh C. Johnson, who were part of George W. Bush and Barack Obama’s administrations. ‘For the good of the nation, we must start now,’ they continued.

With Trump’s continued denial of the election loss, his administration is currently denying Biden the access and funds needed to implement the appropriate steps. Biden’s team are also believed to be considering legal action against the lack of cooperation, as the soon to be ex-president continues to share conspiracy theories about a stolen election, without any proof.