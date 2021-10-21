Ex-Marine Disarms Armed Robber At A Gas Station In Shocking Video

Yuma County Sheriffs Office

A former marine singlehandedly foiled an armed robbery at an Arizona gas station.

An attempted armed robbery at a gas station in Yuma, Arizona was foiled when a former marine disarmed one of the suspects and forced two others to flee.

Advert 10

Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said that at around 4:30am on Wednesday three suspects entered a Chevron gas station, the first among them brandishing a gun as they entered.

Yuma County Sheriffs Office

Surveillance footage from the store shows the first two suspects entering and immediately encountering a customer who deputies later identified as a US Marine Corps veteran.

The former marine waited for the first robber brandishing a gun, later discovered to be a juvenile, to get close enough before disarming him and tackling him to the ground.

Advert 10

The second robber fled out of the gas station, while the third never even made it inside before deciding to run away.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident and the suspect caught by the veteran is facing one count of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Police are still searching for the two other robbers who fled the scene.

Advert 10

As per Fox News, when deputies asked the veteran how he was able to remain calm and singlehandedly take on an armed robber, the man had said ‘The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around’.

In addition to taking down an armed robber he also kept them detained until law enforcement officials could arrive, ensuring police apprehended the gunman.

The former marine’s heroic intervention has found an appreciative audience on Reddit’s r/nextfuckinglevel subreddit, a community for content that is really impressive, where over 63,000 people have upvoted surveillance footage of the incident.

The man’s actions prompted a slew of comments admiring his courage and technique in taking on an armed robber. Others paid tribute to his ability to assess the situation and act decisively when facing down a gun.

Advert 10

However, some other commenters said that despite the man’s heroic actions his intervention could have got people injured or killed if he’d been unsuccessful in disarming the gunman. They argued that it’s not worth risking death over whatever money the gas station had.