Extreme Right-Wing Politics Is Fuelling Religious Decline In US, Experts Say

Extreme right-wing politics is fuelling a religious decline in the US, experts have said.

Many Americans, especially younger people, see religion as ‘bound-up’ with the Republican party, David Campbell, a professor at the University of Notre Dame told The Guardian this week.

‘Since that is not their party or their politics, they do not want to identify as being religious. Young people are especially allergic to the perception that many – but by no means all – American religions are hostile to LGBTQ rights,’ he said.

His comments come after a new poll by Gallup found that just 47% of people in the US belong to a house of worship, down from 50% in 2018 and 70% in 1999.

Gallup found that declines in church memberships were proportionately smaller among Republicans and greater among Democrats.

In 2016, a National Election Pool Exit Survey found that a staggering 75% of evangelical Christians had supported Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton.

Michele Margolis, associate professor of political science at the University of Pennsylvania, told The Guardian that the decline in church memberships amongst Democrats is in parallel with a growing fusion between Republican politics and religion.

‘As religion has been closed linked with conservative politics, we’ve had Democrats opting out of organized religion, or being less involved, and Republicans opting in,’ she explained.

This year, several Republican states have introduced legislation that directly targets LGBTQ+ rights. These include banning transgender women and girls from participating in school and college sports teams and restricting young transgender people’s access to health care.

In March, Arkansas – a Republican state that Trump won in the 2020 election by more than 300,000 votes – passed an anti-transgender bill regarding healthcare for transgender youth.