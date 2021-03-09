unilad
Fearless Girl On Wall Street Now Surrounded By A Broken Glass Ceiling

by : Saman Javed on : 09 Mar 2021 17:41
Fearless Girl On Wall Street Now Surrounded By A Broken Glass Ceiling

The famous Fearless Girl statue on New York City’s Wall Street has been surrounded by a shattered glass ceiling. 

The bronze sculpture, created by artist Kristen Visbal, was first installed on International Women’s Day in 2017.

Four years on, State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), an asset management firm, has marked the celebration with the addition of a broke glass ceiling surrounding the girl.

‘This International Women’s Day, we’ve installed a broken glass ceiling surrounding #FearlessGirl, symbolizing the many glass ceilings that women have shattered both in and out of the boardroom,’ the company said on Twitter.

An accompanying plaque, titled ‘Today’s broken glass ceilings are tomorrow’s stepping stones’, reads, ‘From the largest corporate boards to elected offices around the world, and even the second-highest office in the United States, we celebrate those who have made a difference for all Fearless Girls.’

During a presentation of the update to the artwork, Cyrus Taraporevala, president and CEO of SSGA, said the shattered glass is a symbol of the new ground women are breaking every day.

‘Despite great progress, this past year we have seen how the pandemic disproportionately affected women who had to leave their jobs to care for their families, as well as the negative impact on racially and ethnically diverse communities,’ he said in a statement.

‘Given the clear implications for businesses, the economy, and society, these challenges remind us why diversity of thinking and problem-solving in leadership is critical,’ he added.

Since the statue was first unveiled, it has been duplicated in Norway, Australia and London.

