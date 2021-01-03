Federal Aviation Administration Notified After Large Blue UFO Spotted In Hawaii Appears To Drop Into Ocean PA

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has responded to reports of a large blue object having been seen fall out of the sky and into the ocean in Hawaii.

Officials received reports of an unidentified flying object (UFO) on the evening of December 29.

The object was described by witnesses as a blue, glowing mass that fell from the sky into the water.

Watch the footage here:

Despite multiple witness reports, the FAA said there were no aircraft incidents or accidents in the Leeward Oahu region at the time, as reported by Hawaii News Now (HNN).

One onlooker, named Moriah, told the news service that she was so intrigued by the sight of the blue object, she and her husband decided to follow it.

‘I look up and then I was like, ‘oh sh*t!’ I started calling my husband [and others] because they were all in the garage. I was like, ‘hey, come and look up there, see if you see what I see. They all said, ‘yeah!’

Moriah, who is not one to believe in UFOs, said she has no idea what the blue object could have been.

‘I don’t know what it was. This one was going so fast,’ she said.

Hawaii News Now

Upon deciding to follow the object, they travelled less than three miles before the blue mass appeared to drop into the ocean.

She told HNN that it was larger than a telephone pole and made no sound.

‘We called 911 for like one cop or somebody for come out and come check them out,’ she said.

She also claims that after officers arrived on the scene, she and her husband spotted a second light but quickly lost sight of it as it passed over a mountain.

‘My husband went to look up and he saw the white one coming. The white one was smaller. It was coming in the same direction as the blue one,’ she said.

FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor told HNN that the agency received a report from police Tuesday night about a possible plane brought down in the same area, ‘but had no aircraft disappear off radars. And no reports of overdue or missing aircraft’.

