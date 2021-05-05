Florida Teen And Mum Face Prison For Allegedly Rigging Homecoming Queen Vote

Florida Department of Law Enforcement/Escambia County Jail

A mother and daughter from Florida who allegedly hacked school computers to rig a homecoming queen vote are facing prison.

When most people think about hacking into an institution to change the result of a vote, they usually think of a more dramatic situation than a homecoming queen election. Nonetheless, Laura Rose Carroll and her daughter Emily Rose Grover are now facing jail time for allegedly hacking school computers.

The mother and daughter are accused of hacking into the Escambia County School District’s internal computer system in order to rig the homecoming queen vote. Suspicions began to arise after 117 votes were sent from a single IP address in a short period of time.

In total, 246 votes had been cast by the mother and daughter to seal the homecoming queen title in October 2020. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) began investigating the situation the following month, when it was discovered that hundreds of students’ computer accounts had been accessed without authorisation.

The FDLE has noted that Laura Rose Carroll, who worked as an assistant principal at Bellview Elementary School, examined students’ records in other schools with no authorisation. The school students who were looked at were in Tate High School, where Emily attended. On top of this evidence, the authorities were helped by Emily’s boasting.

In a press statement, the FDLE noted that, ‘Multiple students reported that the daughter described using her mother’s FOCUS account to cast votes.’ Grover’s peers reportedly told the authorities, ‘I have known that Emily Grover logs into her mom’s school account to access grades and test scores since freshman year when we became friends.’ Others noted that Laura would receive a notification when her daughter did this, but chose not to intervene.

Both the mother and daughter are now facing serious charges. The charges include offences against users of computers, the unlawful use of a two-way communication device, the criminal use of personally identifiable information and conspiracy.

As Emily turned 18 in April, she is being charged as an adult. As a result, this collection of charges could see both mother and daughter face a statutory maximum of 16 years in prison.

Laura’s bond was set at $8,500, and the mother and daughter are currently out after paying a fee.